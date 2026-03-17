Church of Ireland marks St Patrick’s Day with worship, music and pilgrimage

St Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh, lit up in green for St Patrick's Day. (Photo: Church of Ireland)

Church of Ireland dioceses and cathedrals have prepared a wide programme of worship, music and community events to mark St Patrick’s Day on Tuesday.

The commemorations are in honour St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, who is remembered for bringing Christianity to the island in the fifth century.

Armagh’s cathedral will hold both an Irish-language Eucharist on St Patrick’s Day and a later Choral Eucharist, continuing a pattern of worship centred on Patrick’s spiritual legacy.

The earlier service will be celebrated by the Rev Canon David Hilliard, Rector of Tartaraghan, while Archbishop John McDowell will preside at the choral service and the sermon will be given by the Rev Thomas Moore of First Armagh and Tassagh Presbyterian Churches.

Further south, the Diocese of Down and Dromore will stage its annual St Patrick’s Day observance in Down Cathedral and Saul, the place traditionally linked with Patrick’s early ministry and also regarded as the site of his death in 461.

This year’s programme includes Holy Communion, a prayer pilgrimage from Saul to Downpatrick, a festival service, a wreath-laying ceremony at St Patrick’s grave and a shared meal.

The preacher at the Festival service in Down Cathedral will be Finnish parliamentarian Päivi Räsänen, who was prosecuted in Finland over a Bible tweet, while director of CARE Northern Ireland Mr Ian Bingham is due to speak at Saul.

In Dublin, Saint Patrick’s Cathedral will mark the day with services in both Irish and English, including a Patronal Eucharist sung by the cathedral choir, at which the preacher will be the Rev Canon John Auchmuty, Rector of Knock in the Diocese of Down.

An evening gathering organised by the Dublin Council of Churches will reflect on Patrick’s life and Christian message through words, music and worship, drawing together representatives from a wide range of denominations, including Roman Catholic, Anglican and Orthodox.

Belfast’s St Anne’s Cathedral is also due to mark the feast with a Choral Eucharist featuring music by contemporary composers, while in Clogher Diocese local parishes are planning a mixture of fellowship events and pilgrimage activities.

Among them are a St Patrick’s stew night in Aghavea, a parish party evening in Aghabog and a community pilgrimage in Glaslough, linking churches from different traditions before concluding with soup and bread.

Though closely associated with Ireland, Patrick is believed to have been born in Roman Britain. According to tradition, he was taken to Ireland as a teenager by raiders and enslaved for six years before escaping.

After returning home and training for ministry, he later came back to Ireland as a missionary, preaching the Gospel and helping to establish churches and Christian communities. Over time, his feast day grew from a religious observance into a wider celebration of Irish faith, heritage and identity.

In Armagh, one of the main events celebrating St Patrick's Day was a public conversation with broadcaster and singer Hugo Duncan at the Market Place Theatre and Arts Centre last week.

The free event, organised by the Armagh Cathedrals’ Partnership, also featured refreshments and entertainment from Irish dancer Evelyn Gibson, school choirs and local musicians, and was led by Dean of Armagh the Very Rev Shane Forster together with the Very Rev Barry Matthews of St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral.

The partnership, which brings together the city’s two St Patrick’s cathedrals, said its work is intended to reflect shared Christian life and reconciliation.

Armagh also hosted a concert by producer and composer Brian Finnegan at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral on March 14.

Finnegan, whose career has included collaborations with a wide range of artists like Ed Sheeran, performed with his Hunger of the Skin Band. The group included Seán O’Meara, Patsy Reid, Conor McCreanor and Liam Bradley, while acclaimed siblings Seamus and Caoimhe O’Fhlatharta appeared as supporting guests.

The city’s annual torchlit Vigil Walk took place on Monday evening, guided jointly by Archbishop John McDowell and Archbishop Eamon Martin.

Beginning at the Church of Ireland cathedral and continuing to the Roman Catholic cathedral, the walk was intended as a visible expression of prayer, unity and shared witness.