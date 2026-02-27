Church of England keen to offer 'warm welcome' to new arrivals from Hong Kong

(Photo: Church of England)

The Church of England has established a new body aimed at welcoming Hong Kongers into its fold after a surge in arrivals in the last few years.

Following the establishment of a controversial National Security Law on Hong Kong by the Chinese government in 2020, the number of Hong Kongers living in Britain has doubled from around 135,000 in 2021, to almost 300,000 in 2024.

The British government allowed Hong Kongers unhappy with China’s more restrictive laws to move to Britain via what is known as the BNO route - British National (Overseas).

This week the Church of England’s new steering board, Hong Kongers in the Church of England, held its first meeting. Also attending were representatives of the Church’s Racial Justice Unit, the Diocese of Oxford and the so-called “Teahouse” group representing clergy with a Chinese background.

According to the Church, the last five years has seen an “unprecedented” growth in churches that have engaged with Christians from Hong Kong.

As an example, the Church pointed to a partnership between one its parishes in Reading with a Methodist and United Reformed Church. Collectively the churches are known as Trinity. They began working with Hong Kong Christians, launching a weekly Cantonese service, and saw their numbers go from 150 to 650. A new church was planted to meet demand and already four more church plants are in the works.

The Vicar of Trinity, the Rev Canon Jon Salmon, said, “We’re trying not only to provide a warm welcome but to encourage our new Hong Kong brothers and sisters to feel they belong, and to feel they have a safe space to integrate and get to know each other. It's a humbling and amazing privilege."

The Rev Mark Nam, founder of the Teahouse group and a vicar in the Diocese of Oxford, said “Hong Kong has a long and well-established relationship with the Church of England, so it’s only right that we respond well to sisters and brothers in Christ who are now making their home in the UK.

"I’m encouraged by how much good work is already under way—sharing the hope of the gospel and bearing witness to God’s love for all.”