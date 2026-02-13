Church of England commits to combating mental health crisis

Archbishop Sarah Mullally (Photo: Church of England / Geoff Crawford)

The Church of England General Synod has voted in favour of measures aimed at supporting clergy and parishioners in their mental health.

The Synod agreed that it would ask Church educational body, the National Society, to develop more training materials covering mental health issues for both church schools and children’s groups.

The Liturgical Commission has also been asked to ensure that new liturgy considers the outlook of those suffering from mental health problems.

As well as seeking to improve the Church’s ability to minister to those with mental health problems, the Synod also voted for measures that would allow clergy themselves to receive counselling and therapy when they need it.

The debate on the issue was introduced by Dr Jamie Harrison, a GP from the Diocese of Durham.

He said, “Mental health issues can appear from nowhere or follow significant periods of overwork, loss, or other life events, or just the pressure of ministry in a hard place. Being self-aware, being open to the wisdom of others, such as a spiritual director, should trigger the need to seek further guidance and help and we pray that will be available.

“So if we look beyond ourselves - the needs and concerns of our parishes, our communities, our schools - this is a mission imperative, it is a Gospel imperative, for we have Good News to share, that we might be informed and able to act through our work, welcome and support which the Church can and should offer.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally, supported the changes and said the Church should work with the NHS to help solve mental health problems.

Dame Sarah, who was formerly England’s Chief Nursing Officer, said, “Access to mental health support is essential because mental well being is part of what makes a flourishing life… When Jesus declared that he came to bring life and life to the full, he spoke of every aspect of human experience.”

She added, “The Government and health services have recognised that being part of a community like a faith group gives great support to one's wellbeing and sometimes even prevents crisis.”