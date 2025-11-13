Church of England appoints new Lead Safeguarding Bishop

The Bishop of Tewkesbury, Robert Springett (Photo: Church of England / Ed Nix)

The Bishop of Tewkesbury, Robert Springett, has been appointed as the Church of England’s new Lead Safeguarding Bishop.

He will assume the role when current Lead Bishop Joanne Grenfell's three-year term ends in March 2026.

Bishop Springett will work alongside the National Director of Safeguarding, Alexander Kubeyinje, and the National Safeguarding Team to continue strengthening the Church's safeguarding practices.

Bishop Springett comes to the role having served as a Deputy Lead for Safeguarding and chair of the Theology and Safeguarding Group.

He played a key part in overseeing the Church's response to the Makin and Scolding reviews, which highlighted safeguarding failures and made recommendations for improvements.

As Lead Safeguarding Bishop, he will also chair the National Safeguarding Steering Group, which makes national safeguarding decisions for the Church.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, expressed gratitude for Bishop Springett’s commitment to improving safeguarding practices.

“I am grateful to Bishop Robert, who in his work as Deputy Safeguarding Bishop, has worked closely with victims and survivors on our responses to key recommendations," he said.

"He is clearly committed to seeking change to our safeguarding culture and practice, and I am delighted that he will bring his long experience in ministry to help lead and promote good safeguarding across the Church.”

Bishop Springett said he viewed safeguarding as an opportunity to build healthier Church communities.

“Safeguarding should not be seen as a burden, but embraced with joy for the opportunity it offers to serve others," he said.

"I have found the role of Deputy Safeguarding Bishop deeply rewarding, and I accept this invitation with a profound sense of calling to contribute to the development of healthy cultures across all areas of Church life.

"Through my involvement in the Scolding and Makin reviews, I have learned a great deal from victims and survivors - wisdom that will continue to shape and inform all that I seek to do in this new role.”

Bishop Joanne Grenfell, who is to take on the role of Deputy Safeguarding Bishop, will also speak on safeguarding in the House of Lords once she becomes a member in January.