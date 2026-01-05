Church community projects linked to falling antisocial behaviour and crime

(Photo: Unsplash/Rob Barber)

A Croydon council estate once known locally for disorder and intimidation has seen markedly better trends in crime and antisocial behaviour over the past decade, with a new study suggesting sustained church-led community projects played a significant role.

The research, led by the Rev Peter Wyatt, vicar of St Francis Church of England in Selsdon, analysed the Monks Hill estate in south Croydon and compared it with three equivalent estates in the borough where comparable church-based social action was limited or absent.

The analysis covered police-reported crime and antisocial behaviour (ASB) data between 2010 and 2023, alongside interviews with residents and community stakeholders.

Monks Hill is home to around 3,000 people and sits within one of the most deprived brackets nationally, ranking among the UK’s 14% most economically disadvantaged neighbourhoods in 2019.

Despite those challenges, Wyatt’s study reports that Monks Hill has seen far more positive changes in reported crime and ASB than the other estates in his study.

According to the paper, two churches - Croydon Jubilee Church and St Francis - have been active on the estate since 1999, developing a mix of practical support and relationship-based initiatives.

These initiatives range from youth programmes and food banks to shared meals, a Men’s Shed, community gardening and cookery sessions.

The scale of activity increased after 2019, leading to the launch of a dedicated community hub in 2021.

Local leaders quoted in the research describe a striking shift in how the estate is perceived.

Once branded “the worst in Croydon,” Monks Hill is now described by some as one of the best-performing estates in the borough, with that improvement attributed - at least in part - to the churches’ consistent presence and community investment.

Using the recorded data, the study identifies several clear contrasts between Monks Hill and the comparison estates.

Overall reported crime in Monks Hill changed by only around 2% between 2010 and 2022, while the three comparable estates recorded rises ranging from 18% to 36% over the same period.

Violent crime rose in all areas, but the increase in Monks Hill was significantly lower at 25%, compared with rises of between 68% and 133% elsewhere.

Reports of antisocial behaviour also dropped more sharply in Monks Hill, declining by 72% between 2011 to 2023, compared with reductions of between 41% and 69% in the other estates, against a backdrop of a 51% decline throughout London.

While the paper notes that ASB reporting trends may also reflect changes in reporting practices, it argues that the scale of improvement in Monks Hill still stands out when set against local comparators.

Interviewees point to 2016 as a pivotal moment for Monks Hill following a gang-related murder. The Monks Hill Community Association was formed in the aftermath of that incident and began collaborating with St Francis, particularly around youth engagement and wider community initiatives.

Accounts from community workers and residents included in the study describe the early 2000s being marked by aggression, vandalism and victimisation - like residents being intimidated if they challenged antisocial behaviour.

More recent descriptions emphasise improved calm on the estate, greater respect among young people, and fewer incidents of intimidation.

Wyatt’s research draws on wider literature - much of it from the United States - suggesting that places with larger, outward-focused religious congregations can show lower crime rates, particularly in deprived communities.

Some studies cited report reductions of up to 22% in property crime where congregations are both sizeable and focused on community outreach.

The paper argues that the impact is not only about personal faith, but about what organisations can do in a neighbourhood and it proposes several mechanisms to explain these effects.

First, it suggests that churches are able to mobilise resources by attracting funding, recruiting volunteers, providing venues, and forming partnerships with charities and public services.

Second, regular activities are also said to build social capital, helping residents form connections, develop trust and establish informal support networks.

In addition, open and inclusive projects are believed to strengthen community cohesion by reducing isolation, offering safe and welcoming spaces, and responding quickly to practical needs and local crises.

Cited in the study, cabinet member for Community and Culture in Croydon Council Andrew Stranack attributes part of the change to less measurable factors like the “atmosphere” created by compassion, consistent volunteer presence and prayer, alongside the practical support offered.

The study also notes a rise in attendance at St Francis Monks Hill, from an average of 47 in 2020 to 76 in 2024.

Rev Wyatt links this to increased visibility and trust built through community involvement, with some new worshippers coming directly from social projects and others drawn by the church’s active role in local life.

He concluded the paper by highlighting that church-led social action can be a cost-effective contributor to neighbourhood wellbeing, potentially reducing demand on policing, and other public services while improving residents’ quality of life and church attendance.

He urges policymakers, funders and church leaders to treat community ministry as a serious tool for enhancing deprived urban areas - especially when projects are sustained over years rather than delivered as short-term interventions.