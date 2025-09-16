Christians to launch new declaration calling on leaders to respect freedom of conscience

Christians from different denominations and traditions will make a united stand for the faith in London on Saturday.

The cornerstone of the event will be the signing of the 2025 Westminster Declaration, a document calling on leaders in government, academia and wider society to respect human dignity and freedom of conscience.

Leading the call are theologian and peer Lord Biggar, former MP and Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief Fiona Bruce, Major General Tim Cross, and the former Bishop of Rochester, Michael Nazir-Ali.

Workshops will engage Christian leaders in discussions around the impact of policies relating to human life, the family, sex education, end-of-life care, and emerging technologies on society.

"By ignoring Britain’s Christian heritage we've endangered human life, weakened society, and created a fragmented nation without a unifying vision for its future," said the event's organisers.

"The 'group think' in our universities is leading to the closing of the Western mind," they added.

Mgr Nazir-Ali, chair of the planning group, said, "We will work for the common good. We demand respect for Christian conscience, and we will critique culture when it veers away from its roots in the Bible."

The final draft of the declaration will be agreed by delegates before its official launch at the Faith, Freedom and Politics event at the Emmanuel Centre in Westminster.

It is intended as an update to the 2010 Westminster Declaration which called on politicians to "protect the right of Christians" to hold their beliefs and "act according to Christian conscience".

The new declaration is seen as a much-needed revision in light of the many changes to British society in the last 15 years.

Faith, Freedom and Politics has been organised by the New Humanum group which was established in 2018 to put Christianity centre stage in the national debate and provide an alternative perspective on the issues of the day to that being served by the BBC and other mainstream media.

