Christians to hold day of prayer ahead of assisted suicide vote

(Photo: iStock/Andrei_R)

With a final vote on the issue of assisted suicide expected in Westminster on 20 June, a number of Christian groups have united in calling for a national day of prayer in opposition to the proposals.

At present there are two pieces of legislation aimed at legalising assisted suicide in play, one in the Scottish Parliament for Scotland and another separate bill in Westminster for England and Wales. Both bills have made progress, although there are signs that some parliamentarians who previously voted in favour of the bills are now likely to abstain or even vote against.

The Christian Institute, Affinity, CARE, the Christian Medical Fellowship, Christian Concern and the Evangelical Alliance have banded together in calling for 11 June to be a day for British Christians to pray about the issue.

Simon Calvert, Deputy Director of The Christian Institute, said, “We hope Christians across the UK will join us in prayer against dangerous attempts to legalise assisted suicide. No so-called safeguards can make these Bills ‘safe’.

“We must ask God to open more politicians’ eyes to the bitter reality that ‘assisted dying’ means helping suicidal people to kill themselves. We thank God that many are already opposing these Bills and we can pray that more will find the courage to speak out."

Reports suggest there could be a significant number of 'waverers' who have previously voted in favour of the assisted suicide bills in order to have out the debate, but may vote against the proposal or abstain when the final decision comes.

One such MP is the Lib Dem Brian Mathew, who said he felt the bill poses a risk to vulnerable people approaching the end of their lives.

Although he voted in favour of the bill at second reading, Mathew recently said in an email to his Melksham and Devizes constituency, “I share the concerns of many constituents that individuals facing terminal illness will take the decision based on concerns that they have become a burden upon their family. This is a serious concern for me; I worry that in someone’s final days, this question will loom heavy when it does not need to."

Although Mathew conceded that those on the other side of the issue had made “eloquent and challenging” speeches, in the end he felt that they had failed to adequately address the concerns of those opposed to the bill.