Christians respond after devastating Myanmar earthquake

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Christian humanitarian organisations are mobilising quickly to provide relief following a catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar and parts of Thailand on Friday.

Just 12 minutes later, a powerful 6.4-magnitude aftershock shook the region again, compounding the destruction. More than 1,700 people have been killed, with tens of thousands injured and displaced.

Both Samaritan's Purse and Christian Aid are Christian international relief organisations that have responded swiftly to the earthquake and have a longstanding presence in Myanmar. Samaritan's Purse has served the country since responding to Cyclone Nargis in 2008, operated a country office from 2017 to 2022, while Christian Aid has assisted communities and partner organisations in Myanmar for decades through trusted local partners, particularly in the central regions most affected by the quake.

Responding to the catastrophe, Samaritan’s Purse has deployed its Disaster Assistance Response Team from Vietnam and Cambodia and will set up a fully-equipped Emergency Field Hospital in Myanmar.

The facility will be the largest model in its arsenal, including a pharmacy, an emergency room, a laboratory, in-patient wards and two operating theatres. The organisation’s DC-8 jet is scheduled to depart from Greensboro, North Carolina, carrying 28 medical and disaster response specialists along with the hospital.

Additional supplies such as water filtration systems, emergency shelter materials, hygiene kits, and flashlights, will be airlifted by Samaritan's Purse in the coming days.

The President of Samaritan’s Purse, Franklin Graham, remarked, “This devastating earthquake has rocked Myanmar and Thailand, killing at least 1,700 people and leaving entire communities in ruins. Now, families are grieving the loss of loved ones and many are left with nothing— sleeping outside in the elements as aftershocks continue. Samaritan's Purse is responding in Jesus' Name to bring relief to those who are hurting. Please pray for all those affected and for our teams as they serve."

Similarly, Christian Aid has also stepped into action, working closely with local partners to assess damage and coordinate relief efforts. The organisation confirmed reports that the Kyaukse Kinta Dam in Mandalay burst due to the quake, flooding lowland areas, and heightening the crisis.

In response, focusing on a locally-led, community-based response, Christian Aid has released emergency funds to support areas where access to essential services has been critically disrupted, providing immediate needs such as clean water, food parcels, temporary shelters, and cash assistance.

The organisation is appealing for donations through its emergency giving page and is inviting people around the world to join in prayer:

"God, our strength and our refuge, we pray to you for the people of Myanmar. We hold in mind those who are injured or have been bereaved. We ask your protection for everyone awaiting rescue. May those who have lost homes and belongings be comforted. May emergency workers and medical staff be safe as they pour their energy into saving the lives of others. May the international community respond quickly to support those affected. God, our strength and our refuge, be with our global neighbours today."

As search and rescue operations continue, the death toll is expected to continue rising. Even before the earthquake struck, Myanmar was already grappling with deep challenges brought on by poverty, conflict, and displacement.

Acknowledging this reality, the Christian Aid’s Head of Asia, Middle East & Europe, Julie Mehigan, stated: “Myanmar is one of the lowest-income countries in the world. Even before this heartbreaking earthquake, we know conflict and displacement has left countless people in real need. Every prayer and every gift will bring hope to people hit by disaster.”