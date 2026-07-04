Church in Venezuela 'overwhelmed' after after devastating earthquakes

Obianuju Mbah
Venezuela earthquake
Ruined buildings in the aftermath of the earthquakes. (Photo: Open Doors)

Christians in Venezuela are facing increased hardship in the wake of last week’s devastating earthquakes, with church leaders warning that the disaster has compounded existing pressures from state authorities and left vulnerable communities struggling to access aid.

According to Christian persecution watchdog Open Doors, churches that were already operating under surveillance, intimidation and restrictions are now attempting to support traumatised communities despite suffering significant losses themselves.

Some Christian communities have reported concerns over disparities in access to humanitarian assistance, alleging that aid distribution has in some cases favoured supporters of the authorities, resulting in some church communities receiving little or no assistance.

An Open Doors local partner said: “The Venezuelan church, as a social actor in the country, has been living in constant uncertainty. Now, this tragedy – one that has plunged society as a whole into mourning – is added to that context. The church is overwhelmed, mobilising to contribute in any way possible while praying for divine intervention amid the immense needs the country is facing.”

Churches have also suffered extensive damage. One church building reportedly came crashing down in In La Guaira, while Christian leaders across the affected regions have been assisting members of their congregations and nearby communities who have lost homes and livelihoods.

“Last night we were very frightened,” a pastor from the disaster zone shared.

Another Christian described widespread devastation: “Many people are in distress after losing everything, with multiple structures collapsed."

Despite their own circumstances, local believers have continued organising support for neighbours and coordinating relief efforts in some of the worst-affected communities.

“Out here with the neighbours, we have been supporting one another, staying together and bringing calm during the night and this difficult time,” one Christian from Aragua state remarked.

The crisis follows two powerful earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela on June 24. 

Measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude and occurring just 40 seconds apart, the earthquakes caused widespread destruction across the capital, Caracas, La Guaira and surrounding areas.

According to Open Doors, at least 1,450 people were killed and over 3,150 wounded. 

With extensive damage to homes, public infrastructure and essential services, the Venezuelan government imposed a nationwide state of emergency. 

Thousands of people have been displaced, while disrupted water supplies, damaged roads and collapsed buildings have increased the need for humanitarian assistance.

Communication has also been severely affected by power outages, leaving many families inside and outside Venezuela unable to contact relatives in the affected areas.

“The main concern for Venezuelan families at this moment is knowing whether their missing relatives are still alive,” a local Christian said.

“Another major difficulty is for the injured and for those who have seen their homes destroyed. All of this adds to an emotional shock that creates anguish and despair.”

They added that disruptions to communication networks had caused deep anxiety among Venezuelans living abroad, many of whom were unable to establish whether family members had survived in the immediate aftermath.

Open Doors has called for prayer for all those affected by the disaster, particularly Christian communities seeking to serve others while facing significant needs of their own.

73% OFF
Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale with LED Display and Body Composition Analyzer
$21.58 $79.96
73% OFF
COSLUS C20 Portable Cordless Water Dental Flosser and Oral Irrigator
$7.99 $29.99
29% OFF
Pleco SK01 Solar Powered Robotic Pool Skimmer with App Control (Obsidian & Ivory)
$284.99 $399.99
52% OFF
Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner C1 with Wall Climbing and App Control (Glossy Black)
$290.69 $599.99
52% OFF
NEWFAST Outdoor WiFi Extender with MU-MIMO and 3 Gigabit Ports (IP66)
$47.99 $99.99
51% OFF
NEWFAST AXE5400 Tri-Band USB WiFi 6E Adapter with 4 Antennas (NF-U357)
$44.45 $89.99
The $400 Mouse I Thought Was Ridiculously Expensive—Until It Changed How I Work
$0 $0
50% OFF
All-Weather HDPE Plastic Adirondack Chair with Cup Holder – Navy Blue
$70 $139.99
50% OFF
7-Color LED Red Light Therapy Mask for Face and Anti-Aging
$29.99 $59.99
49% OFF
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - 480W/45Kpa Powerful Stick Vacuum with LED Smart Touch Screen
$55.99 $109.99
20% OFF
Hypoallergenic Pet Wipes for Dogs & Cats - 400 Count Extra Large Coconut Scented Grooming Wipes
$24.79 $30.99
49% OFF
MANSPOT Electric Pubic Hair Trimmer - Waterproof Body and Groin Shaver for Men and Women (Black)
$20.39 $40
25% OFF
Lick-Safe Dog Paw and Nose Balm Stick - All-Natural Moisturizer with Coconut Oil for Dry, Cracked Pads and Snout
$11.69 $15.59
77% OFF
Men's Quick Dry Moisture Wicking Polo Shirt - High Elasticity Slim Fit Athletic Top (Runs Small)
$6.99 $29.99
50% OFF
NEWFAST NF-RE523 AC1200 WiFi Extender - 1200Mbps Dual Band Signal Booster & Internet Repeater
$18.5 $36.99
50% OFF
HDPE All-Weather Adirondack Chair with Built-In Cup Holder - Tool-Free Assembly (Grey)
$69.99 $139.99
61% OFF
Ekouaer Women's Casual Loose Jumpsuit - One-Piece Printed Sleeveless Wide Leg Romper with Pockets
$14.99 $37.99
36% OFF
Men's Athletic Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight & Quick Dry
$12.74 $19.99
Sealy 2-Pack Tritech 16" Twin Inflatable Air Mattress with Built-in AC Pump
$0 $113.99
20% OFF
INTEX Prism Frame 20ft x 52in Above Ground Pool Set - Round Steel Frame Swimming Pool
$695.99 $869.99
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Church in Venezuela 'overwhelmed' after after devastating earthquakes
Church in Venezuela 'overwhelmed' after after devastating earthquakes

Last week's earthquakes have only added to the challenges already faced by oppressed Christians in Venezuela with some reporting disparities in access to humanitarian assistance.

Grooming gang victims have paid a heavy price for Britain's institutional cowardice
Grooming gang victims have paid a heavy price for Britain's institutional cowardice

We must acknowledge, without fear or favour, ethnic and religious patterns behind criminal acts of abuse, and take robust action to stop them.  

July 4, 1776: The founding of a Christian nation?
July 4, 1776: The founding of a Christian nation?

The American Declaration of Independence, of 1776, was a truly historic event.

Could sleep be your new spiritual super-power?
Could sleep be your new spiritual super-power?

“Sleep is spiritual,” is the claim made in a newly-published guide to discipleship, written by London-based Church of England vicar, Sarah Guinness.

Today's Top Deals

Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale with LED Display and Body Composition Analyzer

$21.58
$79.96 73% OFF
View Deal

COSLUS C20 Portable Cordless Water Dental Flosser and Oral Irrigator

$7.99
$29.99 73% OFF
View Deal

Pleco SK01 Solar Powered Robotic Pool Skimmer with App Control (Obsidian & Ivory)

$284.99
$399.99 29% OFF
View Deal

Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner C1 with Wall Climbing and App Control (Glossy Black)

$290.69
$599.99 52% OFF
View Deal

NEWFAST Outdoor WiFi Extender with MU-MIMO and 3 Gigabit Ports (IP66)

$47.99
$99.99 52% OFF
View Deal

NEWFAST AXE5400 Tri-Band USB WiFi 6E Adapter with 4 Antennas (NF-U357)

$44.45
$89.99 51% OFF
View Deal

The $400 Mouse I Thought Was Ridiculously Expensive—Until It Changed How I Work

$0
$0 0% OFF
View Deal

All-Weather HDPE Plastic Adirondack Chair with Cup Holder – Navy Blue

$70
$139.99 50% OFF
View Deal

7-Color LED Red Light Therapy Mask for Face and Anti-Aging

$29.99
$59.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - 480W/45Kpa Powerful Stick Vacuum with LED Smart Touch Screen

$55.99
$109.99 49% OFF
View Deal

Hypoallergenic Pet Wipes for Dogs & Cats - 400 Count Extra Large Coconut Scented Grooming Wipes

$24.79
$30.99 20% OFF
View Deal

MANSPOT Electric Pubic Hair Trimmer - Waterproof Body and Groin Shaver for Men and Women (Black)

$20.39
$40 49% OFF
View Deal

Lick-Safe Dog Paw and Nose Balm Stick - All-Natural Moisturizer with Coconut Oil for Dry, Cracked Pads and Snout

$11.69
$15.59 25% OFF
View Deal

Men's Quick Dry Moisture Wicking Polo Shirt - High Elasticity Slim Fit Athletic Top (Runs Small)

$6.99
$29.99 77% OFF
View Deal

NEWFAST NF-RE523 AC1200 WiFi Extender - 1200Mbps Dual Band Signal Booster & Internet Repeater

$18.5
$36.99 50% OFF
View Deal

HDPE All-Weather Adirondack Chair with Built-In Cup Holder - Tool-Free Assembly (Grey)

$69.99
$139.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Women's Casual Loose Jumpsuit - One-Piece Printed Sleeveless Wide Leg Romper with Pockets

$14.99
$37.99 61% OFF
View Deal

Men's Athletic Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight & Quick Dry

$12.74
$19.99 36% OFF
View Deal

Sealy 2-Pack Tritech 16" Twin Inflatable Air Mattress with Built-in AC Pump

$0
$113.99 0% OFF
View Deal

INTEX Prism Frame 20ft x 52in Above Ground Pool Set - Round Steel Frame Swimming Pool

$695.99
$869.99 20% OFF
View Deal