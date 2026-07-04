Church in Venezuela 'overwhelmed' after after devastating earthquakes

Ruined buildings in the aftermath of the earthquakes. (Photo: Open Doors)

Christians in Venezuela are facing increased hardship in the wake of last week’s devastating earthquakes, with church leaders warning that the disaster has compounded existing pressures from state authorities and left vulnerable communities struggling to access aid.

According to Christian persecution watchdog Open Doors, churches that were already operating under surveillance, intimidation and restrictions are now attempting to support traumatised communities despite suffering significant losses themselves.

Some Christian communities have reported concerns over disparities in access to humanitarian assistance, alleging that aid distribution has in some cases favoured supporters of the authorities, resulting in some church communities receiving little or no assistance.

An Open Doors local partner said: “The Venezuelan church, as a social actor in the country, has been living in constant uncertainty. Now, this tragedy – one that has plunged society as a whole into mourning – is added to that context. The church is overwhelmed, mobilising to contribute in any way possible while praying for divine intervention amid the immense needs the country is facing.”

Churches have also suffered extensive damage. One church building reportedly came crashing down in In La Guaira, while Christian leaders across the affected regions have been assisting members of their congregations and nearby communities who have lost homes and livelihoods.

“Last night we were very frightened,” a pastor from the disaster zone shared.

Another Christian described widespread devastation: “Many people are in distress after losing everything, with multiple structures collapsed."

Despite their own circumstances, local believers have continued organising support for neighbours and coordinating relief efforts in some of the worst-affected communities.

“Out here with the neighbours, we have been supporting one another, staying together and bringing calm during the night and this difficult time,” one Christian from Aragua state remarked.

The crisis follows two powerful earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela on June 24.

Measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude and occurring just 40 seconds apart, the earthquakes caused widespread destruction across the capital, Caracas, La Guaira and surrounding areas.

According to Open Doors, at least 1,450 people were killed and over 3,150 wounded.

With extensive damage to homes, public infrastructure and essential services, the Venezuelan government imposed a nationwide state of emergency.

Thousands of people have been displaced, while disrupted water supplies, damaged roads and collapsed buildings have increased the need for humanitarian assistance.

Communication has also been severely affected by power outages, leaving many families inside and outside Venezuela unable to contact relatives in the affected areas.

“The main concern for Venezuelan families at this moment is knowing whether their missing relatives are still alive,” a local Christian said.

“Another major difficulty is for the injured and for those who have seen their homes destroyed. All of this adds to an emotional shock that creates anguish and despair.”

They added that disruptions to communication networks had caused deep anxiety among Venezuelans living abroad, many of whom were unable to establish whether family members had survived in the immediate aftermath.

Open Doors has called for prayer for all those affected by the disaster, particularly Christian communities seeking to serve others while facing significant needs of their own.