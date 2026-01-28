Christians have concerns about Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) has raised concerns that the so-called “Board of Peace”, inaugurated by US President Donald Trump, could undermine international law and human rights, citing the presence of Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak from the United Arab Emirates.

The group questioned the presence of the UAE in a body supposedly devoted to peace, when it is allegedly involved in supporting one side of the ongoing Sudanese Civil War.

Essentially a violent falling out between two rival warlords, the main factions in the war are the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). Around 150,000 have been killed and more than 13 million have been displaced as a result of the war.

Both sides have been accused of committing atrocities against civilians and both have allegedly received backing from foreign powers. While the RSF has supposedly received support from the UAE, African militia groups and the Russian Wagner Group, the SAF reportedly has enjoyed the backing of Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The UAE has denied providing assistance to the RSF.

Trump’s Board of Peace will be joined by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, a high official in the UAE government and the current Chairman of Manchester City Football Club.

Dr Khataza Gondwe, director of advocacy at CSW, said, “It is rather duplicitous of the UAE to be investing in international peacebuilding whilst it continues to fuel the conflict in Sudan, not to mention the deeply worrying impact the Board of Peace is likely to have on the international system and human rights framework.

“This further exposes the clear connections between Manchester City’s governance – and that of several other football clubs – and serious human rights concerns, underlining the need for the Premier League to hold club owners who are implicated in human rights violations to account.”

Earlier this month, CSW launched a campaign calling on the world of football to hold Manchester City owner, and UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to account for the role his government is allegedly playing in Sudan. It has received over 1,000 signatures.

Manchester City has been contacted for comment.