Christians disappointed as Premier League refuses to receive Sudan petition

Staff writer
CSW attempts to deliver a petition to the Premier League.
CSW attempts to deliver a petition to the Premier League. (Photo: CSW)

The Premier League has declined to accept a petition signed by 2,500 people, asking that it hold Manchester City’s owner to account for the alleged role of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sudan's civil war.

Man City is owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who also serves as the UAE’s deputy prime minister.

Sudan’s current civil war began three years ago and essentially represents a battle between two formerly allied warlords. Both factions, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are believed to be receiving support from various foreign governments.

As well as foreign governments, militant groups from Chad, Libya and the Central African Republic have allegedly been involved in the conflict. At one point, Russia’s Wagner Group was also believed to have been providing support to the RSF.

The UAE denies providing military assistance to the RSF and any involvement in Sudan's civil war. It claims that its activities in Chad are connected to providing humanitarian aid. 

Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), which organised the petition, says there is “credible evidence” that the UAE is providing military and financial support to the RSF. CSW pointed to a UN panel which concluded that the UAE is providing assistance to the RSF via an airport in Chad. 

CSW’s CEO Scot Bower said he was “disappointed” that the Premier League had declined to engage with the group and accept the petition.

He said, “We are reminded of being outside the Cuban Embassy and having a petition torn up and pushed back at us, or at the Eritrean Embassy where the security refuses to let us in. Here, we’ve encountered a similar response from the Premier League.

"Apparently it’s too hard a decision for them to take to come and engage with us. All we asked for was for them receive the petition; their refusal means we will be back again.”

Manchester City has been contacted for comment.

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