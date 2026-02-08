Christian summer camp leader jailed after drugging and abusing boys

Jon Ruben (Photo: Leicestershire Police)

A Christian summer camp leader has been jailed for more than 23 years after giving boys sweets laced with tranquiliser and sexually abusing them.

Jon Ruben, a former vet and teacher, used a "cloak of Christianity" to carry out the attacks, Leicester Crown Court heard on Friday.

Police were called to Stathern Lodge, near Melton in Leicestershire, last July after a number of children at a summer camp there became unwell.

One adult and eight children - all boys aged between eight and 11 - were taken to hospital as a precaution before being later discharged.

Leicestershire Police said that Ruben had engaged in a "sweet game" with some children at the lodge in which they were encouraged to eat sweets and win a chocolate bar.

During investigations, incision marks were found on the sweets and toxicology tests found a sedative present in both the sweets and children at the camp.

Temp Det Chief Insp Neil Holden, of Leicestershire Police, said: “This has been a horrific, complex and emotional investigation involving multiple young, innocent, vulnerable victims and a man who committed the vilest crimes.

“Our focus today must of course remain on the young victims and with the support of partners and dedicated family liaison officers, we have and continue to support their welfare and to ensure their safeguarding going forward.”

Leicestershire Police said the owners and operators of Stathern Lodge are independent from those who use or hire the lodge and are "not connected to the incident".

The court also heard how Ruben drugged his 76-year-old wife Susan to keep the abuse from her. She has since started divorce proceedings, describing her husband of 24 years in court as a "sadistic, monstrous paedophile".

In a joint statement, parents of the victims called Ruben a "devious child sexual predator".

"Jon Ruben portrayed himself as a good Christian man and someone who we could trust to be in charge of the care of our children," they said.

"Our children themselves admired and respected Jon, but what we have found out is that Jon is a devious child sexual predator."

They added: "As families we are suffering shock, anxiety, distress, self-doubt and guilt, but we know it is you, Jon Ruben, who is to blame for this - no-one else."