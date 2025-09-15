Christian MP Danny Kruger defects to Reform

Danny Kruger

Christian MP Danny Kruger is the latest Conservative MP to defect to Nigel Farage's Reform party.

The announcement was made at a press conference in London on Monday morning.

Kruger, the MP for East Wiltshire, has already been tasked with preparing the Reform party for government.

In a cutting announcement speech, Kruger said the Conservative Party had been a "failure" during its time in government, and that it is effectively "over" as a national party and the main opposition to the Left.

He said the party had failed to learn lessons from last year's brutal election defeat "that centrism is not enough, that real change is needed".

The Tories had presided over "bigger government, social decline, low wages, high taxes and less of what ordinary people actually wanted"," he said. .

"And now our country is entering the most profound set of crises in my lifetime, under a government even worse, far worse, than the one it replaced," he said.

"Crisis in the economy, crisis at the border, crisis in our streets, crisis in our military, crisis for young people.

"Yes, we are still a great country, and there are good reasons that so many migrants want to come here, but there are also reasons so many entrepreneurs and young people want to leave.

"Britain is not broken, but it is badly damaged. And so, in this crisis, something has got to give."

He went on to say that the "lost voters" were not coming back to the Tory Party and that "every day, more and more people are joining them in deserting the party that has failed".

While he thinks the Conservative Party is finished, he believes that conservatism is still the answer to the nation's problems.

"And so this is my tragic conclusion. The Conservative party is over, over as a national party, over as the principal opposition to the left," he said.

"But I am not despondent, because conservatism is not over. It’s never been needed more and actually never been more vibrant because the failure of the Conservative party has created space for an alternative."

He added later that even Robert Jenrick taking over the party leadership would not be enough to save the Conservatives from the rise of Reform.

Farage for his part said that the Tories have “zero chance” of winning the next election and predicted their demise as a national party after the next elections.

Kruger is a committed Christian and recently called for a revival of Christianity in the UK and British politics.

“Our democracy is founded on Christian faith,” he said, adding that wokeism "must be banished from public life — from schools and universities, and from businesses and public services".