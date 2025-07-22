Tory MP calls for revival of Christian politics

Staff writer
Westminster Abbey
 (Photo: Unsplash)

Conservative MP Danny Kruger has called for a revival of the Christian faith and for a more explicitly Christian politics.

Speaking on Thursday at an adjournment debate on the future of the Church of England, Kruger told a nearly empty House of Commons that Christianity was foundational to the nation of England and to its political system.

“Our democracy is founded on Christian faith,” he said.

Kruger said that the health of the nation was inextricably linked to the health of the Church.

“It is no surprise that both the Church [of England] and the country itself are in a bad way, divided, internally confused, and badly led. The Church is riven by deep disputes over doctrine and governance, and is literally leaderless, with even the process of choosing the next Archbishop of Canterbury unclear, confused, and contended," he said. 

“The country itself reflects that — unclear in its doctrines and its governance, profoundly precarious, chronically exposed to threats from without and within. It is at risk economically, culturally, socially, and, I would say, morally.”

Kruger also expressed his concerns about the rise of rival religions in Britain, notably Islam and what he grudgingly referred to as “woke” ideology.

“It [woke] is a combination of ancient paganism, Christian heresies, and the cult of modernism, all mashed up into a deeply mistaken and deeply dangerous ideology of power that is hostile to the essential objects of our affections and our loyalties: families, communities, and nations," he said. 

Wokeism, he continued, had to be destroyed or at least removed as the governing ideology of the country.

“It must be banished from public life — from schools and universities, and from businesses and public services," he said. 

Kruger lamented the decision last month by the House of Commons to vote in favour of both unrestricted abortion and for assisted suicide.

His speech was welcomed by Evangelical Alliance CEO Gavin Calver who called it "compelling" and "impactful". 

Anthony Horan, Director of the Scottish Catholic Parliamentary Office of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, said it was "refreshing" and commended Kruger for his "courage to speak publicly and candidly about his Christian faith". 

Former Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg said on X, “I’m not a member of the CofE but that is a very brave and powerful speech. Even if no one was there, I’m glad you could stand up for your faith and for the Christian foundation of our country.”

