Christian leaders react to Israel's attack on Iran

Christian and political leaders have reacted after the Israeli Air Force launched dozens of airstrikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, as mounting concerns about the possibility of prolonged hostilities between the two countries have prompted calls for prayer and diplomacy.

The Israeli airstrikes resulted in the death or injury of several top officials in the Iranian Regime, including the chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and the head of Iran’s emergency command, reports All Israel News Editor-in-Chief Joel C. Rosenberg.

Code-named “Strength of a Lion,” Israel targeted Iranian military and nuclear facilities, alleging Iran had amassed enough enriched uranium to produce multiple nuclear warheads within days.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to retaliate, and Iran launched more than 100 drones toward Israel on Friday, Israeli Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said in televised remarks.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement Thursday, stressing that the United States was "not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

“Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners," Rubio said, forcefully urging Iran not to “target U.S. interests or personnel.”

U.S. President Donald Trump offered his thoughts in a series of statements on Truth Social, saying he has given "Iran chance after chance to make a deal" and gave them a 60-day "ultimatum" two months ago.

"I told them, in the strongest of words, to 'just do it,' but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn't get it done," Trump lamented in one post. He said he warned Iran of the possibility of such an attack taking place before predicting "it will only get worse!"

Trump called on Israel to make a deal to avoid further unrest: "There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."

The following pages highlight reactions from prominent Christian leaders and organizations.

1. Greg Laurie

Greg Laurie, the pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in California, reacted to the breaking news by elaborating on the context of the situation and calling for prayers in an X post Thursday night.

"This is a very serious matter, and Bible students should be paying close attention," he wrote.

"The regime in Iran has long supported terrorism around the world — especially against Israel. They have been developing a nuclear [weapon] for some time now, and their leaders have repeatedly threatened to use it to 'wipe Israel off the face of the Earth.'"

"We must be in prayer, and we must walk closely with the Lord," Laurie added. "These are perilous times, and we need spiritual discernment, courage, and faith more than ever."

2. Jentezen Franklin

Jentezen Franklin, pastor of Free Chapel in Gainesville, Georgia, expressed solidarity with the people of Israel in an X post Thursday night.

"As millions of Israelis take shelter under the threat of thousands of Iranian missiles, our hearts and prayers are with the people of Israel. We stand in unwavering solidarity with all those facing fear, uncertainty, and danger — especially families, children, Holocaust survivors, and every defender of peace."

Franklin said he had prayer cameras set up in Israel, inviting people to "watch and pray over the Jewish people and the land of Israel."

3. International Christian Embassy Jerusalem

Dr. Susan Michael of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem issued her support for Israel acting "decisively to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran," which she called "a threat not only to Israel but to global peace and security."

In a statement, she called on Americans to join her in prayer for the protection of Israel's civilians and armed forces, wisdom and strength for Israeli leaders as well as "peace, justice, and the restraint of evil."

She said the Israeli Homefront Command has opened public shelters in expectation of retaliatory strikes launched toward Israeli population centers.

"The nation is bracing for what may be days of battle," she stressed. "Yet even in this time of uncertainty, we hold fast to the promise of Scripture. 'Behold, He who keeps Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep.' — Psalm 121:4."

4. Pastor John Hagee

Pastor John Hagee of Christians United for Israel issued a statement on X insisting that “Israel has done the world a favor in preventing a nuclear Iran.”

Hagee, senior pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, maintains that “Israel is protecting its nation, the free world, and God willing, creating a path to liberation for the people of Iran.”

“[W]e stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel and her people,” he proclaimed, assuring the people of Israel, “you are not alone.”

