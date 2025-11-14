Christian groups welcome government moves to criminalise porn depicting strangulation

(Photo: Unsplash)

The government has announced new laws that will criminalise the possession and publication of pornographic material depicting strangulation or suffocation, following mounting concerns that such images are helping to normalise violence in sexual behaviour.

The measures, introduced as part of amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill, will make it a criminal offence to create, possess or share content that portrays strangulation or suffocation in a sexual context. Tech companies will also be legally required to prevent such material from being uploaded or shared on their platforms under the Online Safety Act.

Non-fatal strangulation has been recognised as a criminal offence since 2022, but until now there has been no legal restriction on showing it online.

The forthcoming legislation aims to close that gap and respond to growing evidence that such content is influencing real-world behaviour.

Baroness Gabby Bertin, whose independent Pornography Review informed the decision, warned earlier this year that there had been a “total absence of government scrutiny” of the industry. Her report cited troubling accounts from teachers that some students were asking how to choke girls during sex, suggesting that violent pornography was shaping young people’s understanding of intimacy.

“People acting out choking in their sex lives may face devastating consequences,” Baroness Bertin said in her review.

Under the new amendments, technology firms will face stricter obligations to detect and remove illegal material before it can circulate. Automated moderation tools, stricter content rules and proactive monitoring are among the steps companies will be expected to take.

Victims Minister Alex Davies-Jones said the government “will not stand by while women are violated online and victimised by violent pornography which is allowed to normalise harm”.

She added: “We are sending a strong message that dangerous and sexist behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall echoed that view, describing the depictions as “vile and dangerous” to people exposed to them.

“Those who post or promote such content are contributing to a culture of violence and abuse that has no place in our society,” she said.

The new law also introduces broader protections for victims of intimate image abuse, extending the time limit for reporting such crimes from six months to three years - giving survivors more time and confidence to come forward.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) welcomed the government’s plans, saying the move should “mark the beginning of broader reform to ensure parity between online and offline content standards”. Its chief executive, David Austin, said harmful depictions of violent and abusive activity “continue to be readily accessible to UK users” and that the BBFC stood ready to help audit online material.

Bernie Ryan, chief executive of the Institute for Addressing Strangulation (IFAS), praised the proposed ban as a necessary step towards tackling a “serious form of violence” that is often linked to domestic abuse.

“While consenting adults have the right to explore their sexuality safely and freely, we must recognise the serious risks posed by unregulated online content, especially to children and young people,” she said. “When strangulation is portrayed in pornography without context, it can send confusing and harmful messages about what is normal or acceptable in intimate relationships. Our research shows there is no safe way to strangle.”

The government says the amendments form part of its wider Plan for Change, which aims to halve violence against women and girls. If passed, the measures would make the depiction of strangulation or suffocation in pornography a priority offence under the Online Safety Act, ensuring that platforms are held accountable for removing such content swiftly.

The amendments are expected to return to the House of Lords for scrutiny next week.

The Evangelical Alliance has welcomed the government’s action, describing it as an important step in recognising the dignity and equal worth of every human being.

A spokesperson said: “We believe in the dignity and equal worth of every human being, particularly as the Bible teaches us that every individual is made in the image of God. Therefore, attitudes or content that demean women and girls’ bodies violate this value and are unacceptable. We welcome efforts to understand and counteract online content that is derogatory and contains harassment or abusive messaging.”

The Alliance also highlighted the ongoing work of Christian organisations across the UK that seek to educate and protect young people from the harms of pornography. Groups such as CARE, Love for Life NI and Exodus work within schools and churches to open conversations about healthy relationships and online safety.

Love for Life, for example, delivers sessions in schools that encourage open discussion about the effects of pornography and the importance of respect in relationships, while CARE has campaigned alongside parliamentarians and churches to strengthen online safety laws and reduce the normalisation of sexual violence.

“These organisations are doing vital work to ensure that children and young people are better equipped to understand the dangers of pornography and the damage it causes,” the Alliance said.