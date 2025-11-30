Christian ethos in NI schools will be maintained, Education Minister promises after RE ruling

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Northern Ireland's Education Minister has said he is committed to "ensuring that our Christian ethos in our schools is maintained" after a landmark ruling on Religious Education (RE) by the UK Supreme Court.

Paul Givan also gave assurances that schools were free to plan Nativity plays for the Christmas season as normal, after concerns were raised by teaching professionals following the ruling.

The UK Supreme Court recently ruled that the current RE curriculum and collective worship are unlawful because the approach is not in an "objective, critical and pluralist manner". Nor is there adequate provision for children who opt out of RE, the judgment stated.

The ruling gave rise to some concerns that the Christianity would no longer be the focus of RE, but speaking to the Stormont assembly, Givan said that "historically and today, Christianity is the main religion in Northern Ireland".

"Furthermore the court has explained that it is within the department's margin of appreciation in planning and setting the curriculum for the greater part of religious education to focus on knowledge of Christianity," he said.

He also said that the judgment was "complex" and that it was "important to fully understand the issues before acting".

Schools across the country - many of them Catholic - are waiting for clarification about the implications of the ruling, and Givan said that some principals had been in touch with the Education Department to ask for advice about planning nativity plays this Christmas.

"I can give an absolute categoric answer: Nativity plays can continue to take place within our schools," he said.

He said that "comprehensive guidance" for schools on both RE and collective worship would be issued "in the coming weeks".