Christian charity urges churches to reach out to homeless women

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A Christian homelessness charity has warned that thousands of women experiencing homelessness are being overlooked in official government figures.

Sarah Gorman, the new CEO of Oasis Community Housing in Gateshead, said that many women choose not to sleep rough “because they’re frightened for their own safety”. Instead, she said, they often spend their nights “riding around on a bus or waiting in a hospital”.

Her comments follow new research from Crisis suggesting that homelessness in England is far higher than government data indicates. She believes the true number of people without a stable home may have risen by about 150 per cent since 2020.

According to Gorman, official figures mainly reflect those who have registered as homeless with local authorities, leaving many others uncounted.

“I think the figures that we see are based on those people who have registered as homeless with the local authority, so we are not picking up necessarily people who are sleeping rough in hidden places, in tents, or what we would describe as sofa surfing or living in really unsuitable accommodation,” she said.

Women are particularly affected by this “hidden homelessness”, often because they are escaping some form of violence.

One of the primary causes of homelessness among women is domestic abuse.

Leaving an abusive partner takes immense courage - on average, a woman will experience just under six years of abuse before accessing domestic abuse support services.

Typically, women seeking refuge are likely to have at least one child with them or be pregnant. Over a third will also be in need of specialist mental health support, and many face overwhelming financial difficulties which refuge services are increasingly unable to meet.

For many, the fear of violence and the lack of safe alternatives force women into precarious living situations rather than sleeping rough.

Gorman said Oasis Community Housing’s Christian ethos shapes how it responds to such complex needs.

“Jesus reaches out to us, he’s not waiting for us to come to him,” she said. “In the same way, our outreach teams go out to build trust and relationships.”

The charity’s Housing First project provides long-term, flexible support designed to help people break the cycles of homelessness and rebuild their lives.

Gorman also encouraged churches across the UK to play their part in tackling homelessness.

“Reach out to your local charities, pray for your community, and support the work being done,” she urged.

She added that lasting change will require stronger government action. Gorman called on policymakers to increase the supply of social housing, raise housing benefit rates, and close the gaps in the system that leave people falling through.

The government has pledged £39 billion over the next 10 years for its Social and Affordable Homes Programme, which aims to deliver around 300,000 homes across England, with at least 60 per cent being social housing.

For the Oasis Community Housing CEO, and for Christians everywhere, addressing homelessness is about more than housing - it is about compassion, dignity, and faith in action. Swift action is needed here.