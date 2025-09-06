Chris Brain to face retrial for outstanding charges

Chris Brain resigned from NOS in 1995 following allegations of sexual misconduct. (Photo: BBC Everyman)

Chris Brain is to face a retrial relating to four charges of indecent assault and one of rape after a jury failed to reach a verdict on the allegations.

Brain, 68, came to prominence as the man behind the Nine O’Clock Service (NOS) in Sheffield.

NOS was founded by Brain in 1986 with the aim of appealing to young people. It blended live music and multimedia, and attracted hundreds of young people in its heyday.

It was eventually wound down in 1995 amid allegations of sexual abuse. Brain was last month found guilty of 17 indecent assaults against nine women, although he was acquitted of another 15 counts of indecent assault. He denied all of the allegations.

The retrial is expected to take place in September next year.

The outstanding charges relate to alleged assaults made against women who were part of the NOS.

During the initial trial, the court heard claims that Brain misused his position to prey on vulnerable women in the congregation.

One woman claimed she had been assaulted by Brain after returning from a traumatic night spent helping families to identify victims of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Prosecutors alleged during the trial that NOS had become a "cult" and that "a staggering number" of women from the congregation were targeted.

Brain denied all of the allegations, telling the court that any sexual encounters with women in the NOS movement were consensual.

Following the trial, the Bishop of Sheffield, Pete Wilcox, said: "As Bishop of Sheffield, I want to speak directly to the survivors, their families and friends, and to everyone affected by these events. I am deeply sorry for the harm you have suffered.

"I recognise that a mixed verdict can be profoundly painful: for some it may bring a measure of justice and relief, and for others it will feel incomplete, confusing, or retraumatising. Those reactions are understandable and I am truly sorry for the continued hurt this brings.

"What happened was an appalling abuse of power and leadership that should never have occurred. Where concerns were raised in the past and were not acted upon properly, that was a failing of the Church. For those institutional failures I offer an unreserved apology.

"We are committed to supporting those affected. The Diocese will continue to cooperate fully with the police and any other authorities."

Anyone who needs help or who has information to share is invited to contact the Diocese of Sheffield Safeguarding Team at safeguarding@sheffield.anglican.org or visit: sheffield.anglican.org/safeguarding or access the independent support set out here: sheffdio.org/nossupport