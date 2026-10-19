Children’s declining wellbeing linked to lack of belonging, Christian charity warns

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A fifth of young people across the UK struggle to feel at home in their local area, according to a new report from Christian charity The Children’s Society.

Its ‘Good Childhood Report 2026’ warns of a concerning link between social isolation and declining childhood wellbeing, and highlights the importance of supportive relationships, welcoming community spaces, and trusted adults in helping children develop a sense of belonging.

The report draws on a survey of 2,031 young people aged 10 to 17 across the UK between April and June 2026, alongside interviews and discussions with young people and professionals.

The research found that those experiencing low wellbeing were considerably more likely to feel excluded from their communities.

Among young people with low wellbeing, 40.3% reported feeling disconnected from their local community, compared with 8.9% of those without low wellbeing.

More than a quarter (27.5%) reported feeling unwelcome by adults in their neighbourhoods, while nearly one in three (31.9%) felt unable to be themselves.

The findings come amid a longer-term deterioration in children’s happiness across the UK.

The report found that 10% of respondents had low wellbeing, while separate national survey data also reveals a long-term decline in children’s happiness, with average life satisfaction falling from 8.17 out of 10 in 2009/10 to 7.62 in 2023/24.

Satisfaction with family life, friendships, appearance and school-related experiences was significantly lower than when the survey first began 15 years ago.

School and physical appearance emerged as particular areas of unhappiness, while rising prices, crime and concerns about new illnesses were among the issues worrying young people the most.

The research explored what belonging means to children, with many describing it as being accepted, valued and included without feeling pressured to change who they are.

“A strong sense of belonging is so crucial for young people’s wellbeing,” a young person shared. “It directly links with higher self-esteem, increased confidence, and better overall mental health.”

Although 84% felt comfortable expressing their true selves in their communities, around one in six reported feeling uneasy or excluded.

One young person explained that belonging meant knowing “you would be missed if you weren’t there, that you have a place and that you’re wanted in that community”.

Others spoke of the emotional consequences of exclusion, including loneliness, diminished confidence and withdrawing from social activities.

“If you feel like you don't belong anywhere, it can make you feel, like, really unimportant in a way. […] And it can make you feel really unnoticed and it can take, like, a toll on your wellbeing,” a young person shared.

The report warns that young people who lack positive relationships and community connections may also become more vulnerable to exploitation or harmful influences as they search for acceptance elsewhere.

A shortage of accessible places for teenagers to meet and socialise was another major concern.

Of the 31 professionals surveyed, 26 said there was a lack of suitable spaces for young people in the areas where they worked.

Some also expressed concern that teenagers were frequently treated with suspicion in public spaces rather than welcomed as members of the community.

The research nevertheless highlighted the positive contribution that local organisations, including churches and other faith groups, can make in developing meaningful connections.

Places of worship were among the settings identified by young people as fostering belonging, while professionals highlighted initiatives like a church-run youth café as examples of successful local efforts to help teenagers feel welcomed and supported.

Access to trusted adults was another important finding.

Among adults outside the family, young people felt most at ease seeking support from teachers and tutors.

However, more than one in five (21.7%) young people with low wellbeing said they did not have an adult outside their family they could rely on, compared with 6.1% of those without low wellbeing.

The charity stressed that meaningful relationships require consistency, patience and a willingness to listen, with one professional observing that “you can’t build a relationship in five minutes”.

However, overstretched services, frequent staff turnover and insecure funding were identified as obstacles to building and maintaining these relationships.

In the report’s foreword, The Children’s Society’s Chief Executive, Mark Russell, wrote: “A good childhood should never depend on luck, and caring support should never be a postcode lottery.”

He also acknowledged the efforts of teachers, youth workers, volunteers and community leaders in supporting children, while warning that access to these opportunities remains unequal.

“The challenge facing us is not that we do not know what works, it is that too many young people cannot access the things that we know help them feel connected, supported and valued,” he wrote.

He continued: “I am absolutely convinced that improving children’s wellbeing must be a national mission and a defining priority of our age.

“Together, we must build a future where every young person can thrive.”

In an accompanying policy briefing, the charity called on the Government to strengthen youth services, invest in accessible community hubs and establish national standards for trusted adult support.

It also recommended introducing an annual national measurement of children’s wellbeing and giving young people a greater say in decisions affecting their communities.

The briefing stated: “Belonging should not be viewed as a nice-to-have. It is a foundation for wellbeing, a protective factor against adversity and an essential part of helping young people thrive.”