Cathedrals Cycle Relay concludes in Bradford after 2,000 miles

Cyclists finishing the final stretch of the Cathedrals Cycle Relay made their way from York Minster to Bradford Cathedral on Saturday, bringing to a close the 2,000-mile journey that connected more than 40 cathedrals across the UK.

The event marked the grand finale of a 42-day cycling relay that began and ended in Bradford to honour its designation as the UK City of Culture.

The last leg of the relay saw ten cyclists ride in from York Minster, completing a national effort that involved more than 100 participants and exceeded 160 individual rides.

The initiative, now in its third year, has become a cornerstone event for connecting communities, encouraging sustainable travel, and showcasing the country’s rich ecclesiastical heritage.

The relay officially began on May 24, when a team of 25 cyclists set out from Bradford Cathedral, the city’s oldest spiritual site, on the first leg to Wakefield.

That inaugural ride also featured an opening celebration with cellist Kenneth Wilson, known as the Pilgrim Cello, who performed at each cathedral stop and rode the entire route over six weeks.

A special baton designed by the daughter of the route’s visionary, Dr Shaun Cutler, was carried by the cyclists across the 2,000 miles.

Dr Cutler, who was among the cyclists, shared: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back at Bradford Cathedral after 42 days and 42 cathedrals.

“It’s been an amazing journey, with amazing people, and amazing destinations, with amazing stories along the way. It’s brilliant to also return the baton to Bradford Cathedral.

“I’d like to thank all the hundreds of cyclists who’ve supported the route – and I look forward to seeing you on the next journey!”

The baton is now on display at Bradford Cathedral and will remain there until the end of 2025.

The Cathedrals Cycle Relay continues to grow, with the route permanently available for cyclists interested in taking on any segment whenever they choose.

Participants are encouraged to collect stamps or stickers in a “Pilgrim Passport,” available from cathedral gift shops, as they travel the route.