Canterbury diocese outlines what it wants in next Archbishop of Canterbury

The Diocese of Canterbury has outlined what it is looking for in the next Archbishop of Canterbury and, notably, has removed the requirement that the role go to a man.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will be head of the global Anglican Communion, a denomination that has churches in Africa, Asia, the Americas, England and Europe. They will also be a regular diocesan bishop for the people of Canterbury.

The Venerable Dr Will Adam, Archdeacon of Canterbury Chair, who sits on Vacancy in See Committee, said, “Locally we realise that responsibilities in the diocese will form but a small part of the Archbishop’s total ministry.”

He added, “That said, there is a real and tangible sense of connection and affection for the Archbishop of Canterbury in the parishes and communities of the diocese. The Archbishop is ‘our’ Archbishop alongside their responsibilities in the Church of England, the nation, the Anglican Communion and on the world stage.”

In a document outlining the diocese’s requirements, they said the new archbishop should be an individual of “theological depth” and someone who is willing to ordain both men and women.

On the thorny issue of recognising gay marriage within the Church, the diocese merely stated that it wanted someone who would embrace both sides of the issue.

“They will affirm that we are all created and loved into being whilst all also having sinned and fallen short of the glory of God," the statement of needs reads.

"They will embrace those who pray for change to enable same-sex partners to marry in the Church of England. They will also embrace those who hold the current Church of England teaching on marriage.”

The diocese also said it was looking for someone who would be “unapologetic” about giving a Christian viewpoint on local, national and global issues, and would “speak prophetically” about issues that can severely impact the most disadvantaged in society.