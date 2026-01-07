Calls for protection of Colombian religious leaders after another pastor is murdered

Pastor José Otoniel Ortega. (Photo: Facebook)

Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) has reiterated calls for religious leaders in Colombia to receive special security protection following the killing of a Protestant pastor on New Year’s Eve.

The incident occurred in the Santa Elena neighbourhood of Fundación Municipality. Pastor José Otoniel Ortega was celebrating New Year with his family when he was shot by gunmen and died as a result of his wounds.

The killing of Pastor Ortega is not an isolated incident. Pastors and religious workers have been targeted by armed gangs and militant groups in the country who see them as obstacles to their power and influence, says CSW.

Last year a mass grave holding the remains of eight religious and social leaders was discovered. The Colombian prosecutor’s office claimed the dead were murdered by a group called Frente Armando Ríos, an offshoot of the FARC guerrilla group.

The six men and two women were allegedly called to a meeting by the group, who wanted to investigate rumours that a rival militia might be setting up a cell in the local area.

Since December 2024 at least two other Protestant pastors have been killed by gunmen and one Catholic priest kidnapped. The Catholic priest was later released.

Anna Lee Stangl, advocacy director of CSW, said, “CSW extends our deepest condolences to the family and church community of Pastor José Otoniel Ortega for this loss. The nature of the attack on Mr Otoniel Ortega, whilst he was celebrating New Year’s Eve with his family, makes it clear that this was a premeditated, targeted assassination.”

She added, “We welcome calls from the Colombian government to bring those responsible to justice. However, it is past time that the Colombian government take action to reverse its changes to Decree 1066 and to restore the specific protection protocol which addresses the unique needs of religious leaders.

"Religious leaders, as vulnerable civil society leaders, must be reinstated under the National Protection System as a matter of urgency.”