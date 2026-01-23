Brazil in 'crisis of censorship' over trans and LGBT ideology

Nine Borges (Photo: ADF UK)

Brazil is currently in a “crisis of censorship” according to Christian legal advocacy group ADF UK, which has pointed to a number of cases in which Brazilians have faced legal action for questioning trans or LGBT ideology.

In the most recent case a scientific consultant and online influencer, Nine Borges, has found herself under criminal investigation for allegedly misgendering a Brazilian government official.

Borges, who lives in the UK, has over a quarter of a million followers on Instagram.

She found herself in trouble after she posted a video criticising Symmy Larrat, Brazil's National Secretary for the Promotion and Defense of the Rights of LGBTQIA+ People.

Larrat, a trans former prostitute who identifies as a woman, filed a complaint with the police. In August Borges was told by police that she was being investigated for “transphobia” and “defamation”.

In November, following a police interview, Brazilian authorities recommended a formal prosecution on grounds related to “transphobia” and “misgendering”.

ADF argued that such draconian moves stem from a 2019 Supreme Federal Tribunal ruling that decreed “transphobia” and “homophobia” to be crimes that could result in jail time of up to five years.

“Since then, censorship in Brazil has been steadily increasing, threatening the ability of everyday people, influencers, and even public officials to speak freely online," said ADF.

The organisation pointed to similar cases like that of Isabella Cepa who was subject to a criminal investigation for an online post about gender ideology. The case against her was later dropped. In another case, ADF successfully defended Pastor Douglas Baptista, whose supposed crime was to write a book with a traditional Christian view of sexuality.

Commenting on the case against her, Borges said, “I spoke out because the public deserves to know what is happening in their own country.

"I will not be intimidated for sharing my views online. I have the right to question powerful officials. Brazilians everywhere should have the same freedom without fear of investigation or arrest.”

ADF said, “What these cases reveal is that Brazil is undergoing a crisis of censorship. Brazilians should be able to express their views freely on issues of public concern without fear of retribution or censorship.”





