Black Church leaders call for respect and peaceful dialogue amid tensions over immigration and race

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Black Church leaders in the UK have expressed "deep concern and sadness" over recent riots and unrest in parts of the country.

In what is now becoming a familiar pattern, disorder broke out in Southampton following the murder of teenager Henry Nowak by Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed to police at the scene that he had been racially abused. There was widespread public anger over police handling of the teen's murder, leading to claims of two-tier policing.

Days later there was violent unrest in Belfast after a Sudanese man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a brutal knife attack, leading to immigrants being targeted.

In a statement responding to the unrest, the National Church Leaders Forum (NCLF) has called for calm and respectful conversations, and urged churches to act as “peacemakers, bridge-builders and ministers of reconciliation”.

The organisation, which represents black majority churches and Christian leaders across the UK, acknowledged widespread public anxiety over living costs, housing pressures, stretched public services and uncertainty about the future.

The NCLF said people's concerns were "real" and "deserve to be heard and addressed with honesty and compassion", but that such anxieties should never lead to violence.

"We also recognise that questions relating to immigration, asylum, integration and community cohesion are complex matters that governments and society must address with wisdom, fairness and humanity," they said.

"It is both legitimate and necessary in a democratic society to discuss these issues openly and respectfully. However, such discussions must never be used to justify hostility, discrimination or violence towards individuals or communities.

"At the same time, we reject any attempt to direct that frustration towards individuals or communities because of their race, ethnicity, nationality, faith, or immigration status. Racism, hatred and violence are incompatible with the teachings of Jesus Christ and have no place in our communities."

The Church leaders warn against "the growth of misinformation, inflammatory rhetoric and narratives that seek to divide neighbour from neighbour", and caution against "scapegoating" or stoking fear.

"We encourage all people to seek truth, reject stereotypes, and engage one another with humility and respect," they continue.

"Complex challenges relating to immigration, housing, public services and community cohesion require thoughtful and evidence-based discussion rather than fear, scapegoating or political point-scoring."

The statement concludes with an appeal to churches to create spaces for “welcome, belonging, honest conversation and practical support”, while encouraging congregations to challenge prejudice and work with civic leaders.