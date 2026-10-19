Bishop urges churches to embrace growing interest in Christianity

Bishop Philip North (Photo: Diocese of Blackburn)

The Bishop of Blackburn has called on churches across Lancashire to prepare for a renewed interest in Christianity, saying there are encouraging signs of a “rebirth” among young people and families exploring faith.

The Rt Rev Philip North said Christians must move beyond a narrative of decline and become more confident in sharing the Gospel as churches report new people attending services after first exploring Christianity online.

Speaking at the Diocese of Blackburn’s Synod on 10 October, Bishop Philip said the Church should be ready to welcome those seeking to discover the Christian faith.

His address came ahead of the launch next month of a new diocesan vision, Joyful Followers of Jesus, which aims to encourage evangelism, strengthen discipleship and inspire a new generation of Christian leaders.

“For 150 years the story of Western Christianity has been one of decline and withdrawal. Even as Christians we have come to inhabit that narrative ourselves.

“But every two hundred years, the French crop up and remind us that the fire of the Gospel is inextinguishable.”

Bishop Philip pointed to signs of renewed Christian interest in France, including large crowds attending events during Pope Leo’s recent visit and an increase in adult baptisms.

He said similar developments were becoming apparent in Lancashire, where churches had reported welcoming new families and young adults who had begun exploring faith online before attending services.

The bishop also highlighted confirmation services where adults had joined children in publicly affirming their Christian faith.

"And that story is an increasingly common one across the county," he said. "There is a rebirth."

The comments follow a series of events marking the Diocese of Blackburn’s centenary, including a diocesan-wide mission weekend during which parishes organised activities to invite people into churches and introduce them to Christianity.

Bishop Philip said the response to the celebrations had demonstrated "profound faithfulness and purpose" among clergy and lay leaders.

Joyful Followers of Jesus has been developed over two years and will formally launch when the Synod next meets at St Michael’s School in Chorley.

It focuses on helping people come to know Jesus, inspiring children and young people, sharing the Christian faith and developing Christian leaders.

Bishop North said the Church needed to approach the future with ambition and a determination to make a difference in people’s lives.

"As we launch this new vision, let's be ambitious for the Gospel of Jesus Christ," he told members.

"Our task as Christians is not to tinker about and leave everything roughly the same.

"For us also, our task is to change lives and fill communities with hope."

Prayer will be central to the vision, with parishes encouraged to appoint “Prayer Enablers” and support churches in putting the strategy into practice.

The bishop said congregations should remain confident in their mission despite the challenges facing organised religion.

"There are so many aspects of our common life that could drag us down," he said.

"We have a Gospel to proclaim that Lancashire needs to hear. The words we speak are words of life.

"So may Joyful Followers of Jesus presage for us an ever greater boldness in service and proclamation. In faithfulness and trust, let's prepare for the time of rebirth."

His message is a call for churches not simply to maintain existing activities, but to respond positively to people seeking faith, welcoming newcomers and helping them grow as followers of Jesus.

With the launch of Joyful Followers of Jesus approaching, the Diocese of Blackburn is looking to build on its centenary celebrations and encourage churches across Lancashire to share their faith with renewed confidence, prayer and purpose.