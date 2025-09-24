Baptist Union of Great Britain maps out rescue plan for Spurgeon’s students after shock closure

The Baptist Union of Great Britain (BUGB) has detailed a wide-ranging support package to keep students from the now-closed Spurgeon’s College on track for the new academic year.

Spurgeon’s College - founded in 1856 by Charles Haddon Spurgeon - closed with immediate effect on 31 July after experiencing “significant” financial pressures, declining student numbers, and the sudden termination of a key funding relationship, according to trustees.

The college had trained generations for ministry and mission, and its closure has prompted widespread tributes and appeals for prayer.

BUGB told the Baptist Times that most Baptist students seeking university-level qualifications have secured alternative arrangements following intensive summer work across Baptists Together spanning Baptist colleges, regional associations, specialist teams and Union trustees.

That effort has included round-the-clock calls, emails and Zoom meetings, emergency financial help and even staff giving up annual leave.

To stabilise the situation, BUGB funded a temporary Student Support Office staffed by former Spurgeon’s personnel to help students with transfers and ministerial assessment.

Among those impacted are Baptist Union Ministers-in-Training (current and prospective), ministerial students outside the BU pathway, Baptists on theology courses, and newly Accredited Ministers holding training agreements at Spurgeon’s.

According to the Baptist Times, the principals of Baptist Colleges across England, Wales and Scotland published a united statement on 15 August, stating: “We want to express together our deep sorrow at the sudden closure of Spurgeon’s College and assure students and staff of our daily thoughts and prayers.

“We each commit ourselves to continue to provide the best possible formation for ministry and mission at this crucial moment in the life of our Union and our nation.

“We also want to express a shared commitment to cooperate together in the most appropriate ways towards that end.”

With degree validation requirements differing by course, colleges have been working with their validating universities - particularly Durham University for Bristol Baptist College, Northern Baptist College and the St Hild Centre - to award Accreditation for Prior Learning where possible.

In partnership with London Baptists, Bristol Baptist College has created a London-based hub for Ministers-in-Training.

Weekly formation gatherings will meet at Westbourne Park Baptist Church, with academic blocks delivered in Bristol for undergraduates and a London/online blend for postgraduates.

About 20 students were expected to begin there on 24 September, led by Rev Dr Simon Stocks, a biblical scholar.

London Baptists trustees have allocated start-up funding.

The Regional Minister Team Leader of London Baptists, Phil Barnard, said: “I believe God is doing some really exciting things across the nation, and what's needed is good, godly leadership, women and men who are trained with minds and hearts on fire for God.”

Regional Associations – South Eastern, Central, London and Eastern - have provided pastoral and practical assistance, case-managing transitions for Ministers-in-Training, Newly Accredited Ministers and RLM candidates.

SEBA, EBA and others reported to the Baptist Times that nearly all students now have a clear pathway, though complex cases - such as final-year Master’s students - are still working towards resolution.

With Spurgeon’s ETM hubs in Histon and London unable to continue, the Heart of England Baptist Association (HEBA) is reviving Birmingham-based modules held at Chester Road Baptist Church at similar costs to Spurgeon’s former programme.

Interest has also surged in The Learning Collective (TLC) at Regent’s Park College, which now operates seven hubs including an online option. It welcomed 68 students at its first session of term earlier this month.

Leaders of TLC have put in significant effort to assist those impacted, although differences between TLC and Spurgeon’s ETM course has proved complex.

BUGB is inviting donations until 9 November to cover fees already paid to Spurgeon’s for 2025–26 that may be slow or difficult to recover through administrators, and extra travel and residential costs as Ministers-in-Training continue formation elsewhere.

If contributions fall short of the target, BUGB Trustees have said they will underwrite the remainder up to an agreed limit. If it exceeds the target, the excess will be shared among the receiving colleges.

BUGB General Secretary Lynn Green has previously described the closure of Spurgeon's as “a huge shock” for the UK and global Baptist family.

She thanked Associations, colleges and specialist teams for moving quickly so students “heading for accreditation and recognition in particular can continue their studies as smoothly as possible".