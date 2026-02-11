Bangladeshi Christians 'living in fear' as election looms

Reconstruction of a Christian convert being humiliated by a neighbour. (Photo: Open Doors)

Christians in Bangladesh have said that they are “living in fear” due to a rise in Islamist violence and the potential imposition of Sharia law across the country.

The situation for Christians has deteriorated since the deposition of Sheikh Hasina in 2024. Hasina ruled Bangladesh for 15 years and while her administration was characterised by increasing authoritarianism and allegations of corruption and cronyism, she was also credited with taking a zero-tolerance approach to Islamism.

Fresh elections are due to take place on 12 February, but religious liberty group Open Doors has warned that the choice on offer is the Bangladesh National Party (BNP), broadly representing the status quo, or an alliance of Islamist parties, the most prominent of which is Jamaat-e-Islami, which has pledged to introduce Sharia law.

Open Doors have said that since the fall of Hasina both Christians and Hindus have been subject to more attacks, particularly those who have converted from Islam.

One anonymous local pastor told the organisation, "Christians are living in fear now. [When Hasina was deposed] many churches were attacked and destroyed, and the homes of Christians were damaged. Since that time, mob violence has increased, and fear has grown among our people.”

He added, “In the midst of this difficult time, Christians are praying for God’s protection. We want to live in peace and be treated as equal citizens in the land where God has placed us.”

Another local Christian, and convert from Islam, said that Christians were often assumed to be supporters of Hasina’s hated Awami League, while another church leader said he had been threatened by representatives of both the BNP and the Islamist parties.

Bangladeshi politics has had an impact in Britain, with former Labour minister Tulip Siddiq resigning due to corruption allegations related to her relationship with her aunt Hasina. Siddiq denies all wrongdoing, claiming the allegations are politically motivated, however, she was found guilty in absentia and sentenced to four years in prison by a Bangladeshi court.

There have also been cases of local councillors in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, which has a large Bangladeshi population, attempting to run for office in Bangladesh as candidates for the BNP.