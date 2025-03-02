Life as an army chaplain in Ukraine

Father Witalij Novak during a funeral (Photo: ACN)

A priest in Ukraine has given an account of his role in offering spiritual support to soldiers on the frontline of the current conflict.

Father Witalij Novak is currently a military chaplain serving with a brigade of around 3,000 men. He spoke to Catholic charity, Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), telling them that blessing those about to leave for battle is a moment of “great depth”, as all involved know the soldiers may be forced to give their lives for their country.

“These moments are very important to me. I want to give them the best and provide them with security.

“But more than my words, it is the presence of God which I give to them,” he said.

Father Novak added that as well as offering blessings and the presence of God, he acts as a confidante to the troops and attempts to give them spiritual guidance to help them act with conscience in wartime.

Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine, echoed the importance of encouraging proper conduct among soldiers, as war can easily bring out the worst in people.

He told ACN, “There is a more humane way of dealing with war … It is very important to transmit Christian values in the face of uncertainty and fear.”

Inevitably, chaplains like Father Novak are also called on to perform the Last Rites and to organise funerals. Providing counselling to those who have been injured or traumatised by the fighting is also a key part of their ministry.

This week it was announced by the Vatican that the Pope had opened the doors for a US military chaplain to become a canonised saint of the Roman Catholic Church. Father Emil Kapaun served in World War Two and died in a prison camp during the Korean War. He is one of a number of people who are now on the path to sainthood.