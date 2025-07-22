Abortion buffer zones are a threat to freedom - report

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce received £13,000 in compensation from West Midlands Police for wrongful arrest after praying silently in an abortion clinic buffer zone. (Photo: ADF UK)

A report commissioned by Christian Concern has shown that laws creating “abortion buffer zones” are being “weaponised” to remove Christian beliefs from public view.

The report highlights how laws which were originally designed to tackle anti-social behaviour, such as loutishness, dog fouling and drinking in public, have been used to police the public expression of views.

This approach was pioneered by Ealing Council, which used a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) to ban all public opposition to abortion within certain spaces. Other councils followed suit and in 2023 the British government rolled out abortion buffer zones all over the country.

Since October 2024 expressing any form of opposition to abortion within the zones is effectively illegal. Even those who do not explicitly state anti-abortion views have fallen foul of the new regime.

One such was Adam Smith-Connor, an army veteran who was issued a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) for silently praying within the designated zone in 2022. Smith-Connor was not even in sight of the abortion centre at the time, and said he was praying for his son who was aborted 22 years previously.

Speaking to Christian Concern, Smith-Connor said, “I served for 20 years in the army reserves, including a tour in Afghanistan, to protect the fundamental freedoms that this country is built upon … It troubles me greatly to see our freedoms eroded to the extent that thoughtcrimes are now being prosecuted in the UK.”

Other cases have seen Christians arrested for silently praying or for holding signs offering to have a conversation.

The report notes that as well as being subject to these draconian laws, there is a strong disincentive for Christians to challenge abuses, due to the financial cost.

Christians issued with FPNs may appeal at a magistrates' court, however councils are able to mount private prosecutions against perceived offenders. In such a case, should the accused lose their case, they could be on the hook for tens of thousands of pounds in legal costs for the council.

By contrast, if the Crown Prosecution took up the case, they would only face costs of £250 in the case of a defeat.

The report says that this raises serious questions about whether those opposed to abortion have equal access to justice. In effect, the local councils imposing these rules have all the advantages.

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of Christian Concern, said, “At the heart of this issue lies a fundamental question: should the state have the power to silence compassionate voices offering alternatives to abortion?

“The evidence presented here [in this report] shows that buffer zones are not only unnecessary but also dangerously authoritarian. They suppress dissent, marginalise Christian beliefs, and erode the very freedoms that underpin our democracy.”