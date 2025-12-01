12 Bible verses to rejoice in this festive season and always

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

As the festive season gets underway, we look forward to moments of laughter, smiles, and the warmth of good company.

Yet, biblical joy reaches far beyond these beautiful but fleeting moments of happiness. It is not tethered to circumstance but anchored in eternity - in our restored relationship with the Father through His Son, Jesus Christ, and the new life given by the Holy Spirit.

This joy is a quiet strength in suffering, a steadfast hope that defies despair, and a surrender that trusts in God’s faithful goodness above all else.

Here are 14 verses from Scripture to remind us of the beautiful gift of true joy:

Luke 2:10-12

"But the angel said to them, 'Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.'"

Isaiah 9:6

"For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders, and he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace."

John 15:11

“I have told you this so that My joy may be in you and that your joy may be complete.”

Isaiah 61:10

“I delight greatly in the Lord; my soul rejoices in my God. For He has clothed me with garments of salvation and arrayed me in a robe of His righteousness.”

Romans 5:3–5

“Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope.”

Psalm 66:1

“Shout for joy to God, all the Earth!”

James 1:2–3

“Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance.”

Romans 14:17

“For the kingdom of God is not a matter of eating and drinking, but of righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit.”

Galatians 5:22

“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness.”

Habakkuk 3:17–18

“Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food, though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior.”

John 16:22

“Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.”

Hebrews 12:2

“Fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before Him, He endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.”

Psalm 16:11

“You make known to me the path of life; You will fill me with joy in Your presence, with eternal pleasures at Your right hand.”

Philippians 4:4

“Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!”

Final Thoughts

Dear reader, may this season remind you that joy is not found in perfect moments, but in a perfect Saviour — the One who came that our joy may be full, complete, and everlasting.