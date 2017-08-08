Young Christian couple who met doing missionary work die in tragic car crash one day after their wedding

x

Newlyweds Austin Wesson and Rebekah Bouma were tragically killed the day after their ceremony Facebook/Rachel Byker Bouma

A young Christian couple who got married in Kansas on Friday after meeting as missionaries earlier this year tragically died on Saturday when their car hit a tree.

Austin Wesson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Clearwater. His wife, Rebekah, 19, died at around 12:30am on Monday morning in hospital, according to the Wichita Eagle. Sedgwick County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a rollover crash near Clearwater at around 6:30pm on Saturday evening and found the car on its side resting against a tree.

The pair only met this year while doing missionary work in Wesson's native South Africa. He proposed in April and they exchanged vows at the Sedgwick County Courthouse on Friday.

They were all smiles as they posed for photos with their papers outside the courthouse, with Rebekah wearing a simple but elegant blue shirt dress and a pretty bouquet of flowers.

The short ceremony was witnessed by Rebekah's mother, Rachel Bouma, who announced the tragic news of her daughter and son-in-law's death in a Facebook post on Monday.

She described being 'unbearably shattered' but said Rebekah 'went peacefully into the arms of her loving Savior.'

'She is with the Lord that she loved so deeply and so joyfully and she is with her husband of just one day, Austin Wesson, whom she loved with all her heart,' she said.

'We thank God that they are together while grieving their loss so very deeply. Please keep both our families in your prayers and especially that Austin's family would be able to be here quickly.'

In another post, Mrs Bouma asked for prayers for both their families as they walk through the 'valley of the shadow of death.'

She shared that one of the songs that was speaking to her right now was 'What'ere My God Ordains is Right.'

Wesson was from near Cape Town, South Africa, where he worked as a surfing instructor.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple were planning to do more mission trips together after moving to Michigan where Rebekah was due to attend college.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money to help Austin's family travel to the U.S. for his funeral. The goal to raise $5,000 has already been surpassed.