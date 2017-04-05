Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival news: Redmi Note 4 included in flash sale; Redmi 4A rose gold variant will be sold at a discount

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Xiaomi is going to have a flash sale in India on Thursday, April 6.

Referred to as the Mi Fan Festival, the flash sale will give buyers an opportunity to purchase smartphones, fitness bands, and other accessories for huge discounts. The highlight of the said sale is the Rs. 1 offer, in which fans can purchase products for only Rs. 1 or less than a dollar.

Starting 10 a.m. IST or 12:30 a.m. EDT, 20 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 units will be available for purchase during the said sale. After which, at 2 p.m. IST or 4:30 p.m. EDT, 40 Mi Band 2 bracelets and 50 10000 mAh Mi Power Banks will be up for grabs.

Interested buyers must remember that the said flash sale is going to be online, so fans have to access the website Mi.com and ensure that the application is installed. They have to register, too, at the website in order to view the deals available.

Aside from the Rs. 1 sale, the Mi Fan Festival will also offer other products with discounts. For instance, buyers may purchase the Redmi 4A rose gold variant for Rs. 5,999 or about $92.

In a statement (via BGR India), Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, said, "Xiaomi is turning seven and our excitement for Mi Fan Festival has grown seven-fold with all the offers we have for our fans. We are thrilled about the Rose Gold edition of our latest smartphone Redmi 4A which will go on sale for the first time."

"We intend to bring smiles on the faces of Mi fans with these special and exclusive offers during the festival," he added.

Meanwhile, for those who are looking for other smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime, the Mi Max Prime, and the Xiaomi Mi 5 will also be on sale on the Mi website. Aside from devices, fans will receive discounts for purchases of the soft case of the Redmi 3S Prime.

As for those who are more interested in other things, the Mi Fan Festival also offers a price cut for items such as phone accessories and even items such as air purifier.