'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' release date, cast rumors, spoilers: 'The Orville' actress rumored to star as Dazzler

20th Century Fox will bring the fans back to the world of mutants in 2018's upcoming feature film, "X-Men: Dark Phoenix." Similar to the previous installment in the franchise, "Apocalypse," the upcoming movie will show the world shared by humans and mutants facing imminent destruction. To stop the threat posed by the Dark Phoenix, new faces of mutants are expected to appear in the film. Among the possible mutant characters in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is Dazzler, and as per the latest reports, the actress to portray the character may have already been chosen.

Screen Rant reported that the "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" production is already taking place in Montreal, Canada. The complete list of characters that will appear in the movie is not yet confirmed, but Dazzler has long been rumored to play a part in the "X-Men" film universe. The character was first rumored to have a cameo role in 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse," which it did not happen. This time around, Dazzler would have expected to be present in "Dark Phoenix," with actress Halston Sage likely handpicked for the role.

Sage, who will star in the upcoming comedy TV series "The Orville," has been noted to bear resemblance with the comic book character. The possible involvement of Sage's Dazzler in the Dark Phoenix saga is not yet known, but the character is likely to follow the comics as the source material. Dazzler is known by comic book fans as a famous singer, and as a mutant, she has the power to create light blasts with her voice.

The Dark Phoenix arc was already introduced in the final part of "X-Men: Apocalypse," where Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) was seen using the Phoenix force to defeat the villainous En Saba Nur/Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) once and for all. Aside from Turner, most of the cast of "X-Men: Apocalypse" will appear in the next installment. As per Movie Pilot, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender will reprise their roles as Mystique, Professor Charles Xavier and Magneto, respectively.

The young mutants introduced in the previous movie such as Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Cyclops (Tye Sheridan) and Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee) will also appear in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix." Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain is set to play the villainous Lilandra, and if the comics storyline is followed, a possible love interest of Professor Xavier.