World Anglican leaders pray for US after Las Vegas shooting

Anglican leaders gathered round the head of the American Episcopal Church last night in a show of solidarity for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Michael Curry led prayers in Canterbury Cathedral ahead of talks between the 34 primates gathered from around the worldwide Anglican Communion. The show of unity comes before discussions today will focus on deep divides on sexuality.

In a message ahead of their talks to the Bishop of Nevada, Dan Edwards, the primates said they were 'greatly distressed' after the worst shooting in modern American history struck Las Vegas on Sunday night, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500.

'The scale of the loss of life and the numbers of injured is truly shocking,' they said. 'We are sending our deepest condolences to you and to the people of your diocese – in particular, the people of Las Vegas.

'We are praying for the families and friends of those who have died and for the many people who have been wounded. We remember, too, everyone else caught up in this tragedy – including the emergency services (first responders). We pray that the peace of the Lord Jesus Christ will be with the people of Las Vegas as they endure this trauma.'

The Scottish Episcopal Church is expected to face 'consequences' for their decision to permit gay marriage in June but attempts from conservatives to hand out harsher punishments are likely to be resisted.

Instead Mark Strange, the Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church, is thought to face the same consequences Michael Curry's US Episcopal Church faced at the last primates meeting in January 2016. This will mean Scottish delegates will be barred from voting on decision-making relating to teaching or policy and prevented from representing the 80 million-strong Anglican Communion on ecumenical bodies.