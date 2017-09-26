'Wolf Children: Ame and Yuki' artist Yu passes away

The official art cover for the manga series 'Wolf Children: Ame and Yuki" Kadokawa

Husband of manga artist Yu took to social media to confirm and open up about his wife's passing last July 1.

According to Anime News Network, Yu's husband revealed that her death was in connection to her chronic illness. He added that his wife's health had been improving since getting sick around the end of May.

His other Twitter posts told the story of how Yu loved to draw and started illustrating at a young age. Her dream of working and illustrating a manga came true when she was chosen to provide the images for the manga adaptation of the animated movie "Wolf Children," directed by Mamoru Hosoda in 2012.

Yu's work was titled "Wolf Children: Ame and Yuki." The adaptation had three volumes and was published by Kadokawa Shoten. In 2014, Yen Press distributed the English version of the manga.

The manga artist's widower also shared how much Yu enjoyed her interaction with fans during manga conventions and events. He thanked the fans for being there and making the manga illustrator's dream become a reality.

"Wolf Children" looks at the story of a girl named Hana who falls in love with a werewolf and eventually gives birth to two children. When the father of her children suddenly died, Hana was left alone to take care and provide for her children, Ame and Yuki. They moved into a rural town in the province where they found an old house and settled to lead normal, quiet lives.

The animated movie went on to win several awards, including the Tokyo International Animation Fair's Animation of the Year Award in 2013.

Aside from "Wolf Children: Ame and Yuki," Yu also worked on other manga series "Gojikanme no Sensou" (The Fifth-Period War or Home, Sweet Home!). It was published by Kadokawa's Young Ace Magazine from 2014 to 2017. The manga has been compiled into four complete volumes.