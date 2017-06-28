Witches used summer solstice to cast more spells on Donald Trump

x

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to sign the Executive Order on Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty during the National Day of Prayer event at the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Witches once again targeted U.S. President Donald Trump, casting a spell on him during the summer solstice on June 21.

Prior to the scheduled event, Breaking Israel News reported that at the stroke of midnight on that date, some 13,000 people were to connect via internet in yet another attempt to cast a curse on Trump.

The witches have been waging spiritual warfare against Trump since he took office in January this year. By casting their spells, they call for demonic help to bind Trump and cause him to fail. They later called for spirits to bind "all those who enable his wickedness" as well, according to CBN News.

These witches communicate with each other through a Facebook page called Bind Trump.

One Facebook user said June 21st, the summer solstice, would be the "most powerful" binding yet.

Advertisement

The ritual was first done on Feb. 24. This was followed by the witches' casting of spells on March 26, April 24, and May 23, according to the Christian Nationalist Alliance.

The witches plan to cast more curses against Trump on July 21 and August 19, among other dates, until he leaves office.

Jewish leaders in Israel have joined their Christian counterparts in expressing concerns on what the witches are doing.

Rabbi Daniel Asore told Breaking Israel News that witchcraft is actually Satanism.

He said the witches' spells are just part of a broader growth in Satanism.

"The politicians who believe that man can control all aspects of the world are coming from a belief system based in Satanism, whether knowingly or not," he said.

The mission statement of the Satanic Temple, as written on its website, reportedly confirms the rabbi's claim. The statement said the Satanic Temple is to "reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense and justice, and be directed by the human conscience to undertake noble pursuits guided by the individual will."

Trump's evangelical supporters, meanwhile, are encouraging prayers for the president to ward off the spell.

"We ask you to join us in praying for the strength of our nation, our elected representatives and for the souls of the lost who would take up Satanic arms against us," the Christian Nationalist Alliance wrote on its website.

The Alliance has announced a Day of Prayer on each of the days when the witches cast their spells.

Other Christians are also exerting effort to counter the witches' spells with non-stop prayer and worship at places like David's Tent in Washington D.C.

"Our desire is to make a statement to our generation that Jesus is Lord and should be enthroned above every area of our lives and nation," the group says in a statement on their website.