'Winds of Winter' release date, plot rumors: Possible release after 'Game of Thrones' finale, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen to have a child?

Following "A Song of Ice and Fire" and "A Dance with Dragons" is "The Winds of Winter," the long-awaited book from George RR Martin's "Game of Thrones" series. Rumors have circulated that the sixth book is going to come out after the show ends its run, and a baby might come between two very popular characters.

Martin has kept mum regarding what to expect in "Winds of Winter," as well as its official release date. He previously made it clear that he is still working on it. However, reports have surfaced that the sixth installment will come out around the same time as the final season of "Game of Thrones," particularly after the finale.

Should this be true, then it will be in keeping with what Martin wrote on his blog when he shed some light on the claims of the book's release date. Martin wrote that fans might see a Westeros book from him come 2018, and added that this might come with the first book of his "Fire and Blood" series.

Meanwhile, as to what fans can expect from the characters in the upcoming book, Martin has already given a few hints as to which characters are still alive in that book and what will happen to them over the years. Alan Taylor, who directed the "Game of Thrones" episode titled "Beyond the Wall," shared that the author has something planned for two of his characters in the books.

Apparently, Martin hinted that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will end up together. This stemmed back during the show's first season, and the author implied that the two characters were the point. During that time, there were a lot of characters and Jon was only a bastard son. Taylor went on to say that it became clearer over time that Jon and Daenerys' meeting was the point of the show.

Apart from Jon and Daenerys' fateful meeting, the previous books left clues that the two characters are going to have a child together. The witch Mirri Maaz Durr cursed Daenerys with a miscarriage and put Khal Drogo in a waking coma, before telling the Khaleesi that she will be pregnant again one day. More clues in the books teased that while Daenerys cannot have children with most men, it might not be the case with Jon despite their actual relationship and claims to the Iron Throne.