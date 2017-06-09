What to do if you struggle to feel the love of God

x

Dear reader, God loves you. Pixabay

Many Christians struggle to feel the love of God. Ironically, this comes after God had already revealed Himself as the God of love. Why is this so? How do we deal with it?

Let's talk about that.

Struggling to feel God's love

Many Christians struggle to feel God's love. They go to church, attend prayer gatherings, participate in Bible study groups, do all the 'right things', and yet still feel like God's not there. Like He doesn't love. Why is that?

I've personally known some Christians who are like that. I've personally felt that way myself when I was a younger Christian. Many don't know this, but the problem lies within the perceived problem: they look for a feeling.

God's love isn't limited to a feeling. It goes beyond feelings. You can be sure that God loves you even when you feel like a mess, or even when you feel like you're the most unlovable scum of the universe. His love is so faithful.

Consider just how much He loved us, according to Romans 5:6-8:

"While we were yet weak, in due time Christ died for the ungodly. Rarely for a righteous man will one die. Yet perhaps for a good man some would even dare to die. But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us."

Think about that. We're sinners totally undeserving of God's kindness. He didn't even need to bother look at us because we're just plain unworthy of His attention. How could it be that man, who is made from dust and stained by sin, would be given attention by the Most High God?

And how could it be that the Son of God would die for us on that cross? That's true love.

Standing on the Truth

Friends, you don't have to struggle with feeling the love of God simply because it's more than a feeling. Here are some tips for you to remember whenever you struggle with it.

1) Stand on the truth

If we rely on our feelings, we will wrongly believe that God has abandoned or even hates us. The truth is that He won't abandon us, and that He truly loves us. Go read the Word of God and look for verses and passages that speak of God's love for all, especially His children. Drench yourself in the truth that He loves you even if you don't feel it and will never deserve it.

"Consider how much love the Father has given to us, that we should be called children of God." (see 1 John 3:1)

2) Remember God's goodness

When the feeling of love seems absent, then take stock of all that God had done for you. He was good before, is good now, and will always be good tomorrow. You can take refuge in the fact that He is good and has good plans for you (see Jeremiah 29:11).

"Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits..." (Psalm 103:2)

3) Command your emotions

Lastly, when the truth of God's Word and the memories of God's goodness can't seem to drown out the struggle, then it's time to take charge of what you feel and command it to stop. In 2 Corinthians 10:5, Paul said we should be "casting down imaginations and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ."

Don't let those defeated thoughts and feelings overtake you. Take control and make Psalm 43:5 your declaration:

"Why are you cast down, O my soul? And why are you disquieted within me? Hope in God; for I will yet give Him thanks, the salvation of my countenance and my God."