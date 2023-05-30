What kind of freedom do we have in Christ?

"It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm then and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery" Galatians chapter 5 verse 1).

Our freedom cost us nothing but it cost Christ everything. It was and is an amazing gift of grace to us.

Yet Jesus did not die for us and for our total freedom for us to remain living in bondage, chained to things he died to set us free from.

Jesus longs for us to be completely free of anything that might be holding us back, pushing us down and keeping us from intimacy with him. He longs to be close to us, to walk alongside us, for us to be completely free to love and serve him.

"In him and through faith in him we may approach God with freedom and confidence" (Ephesians chapter 3 verse 12).

But this can be hard to do if we are feeling ashamed or guilty or condemned or as the scripture says, "in a yoke of slavery".

I have had a fresh revelation lately that Jesus' power is real, it is alive!

And Jesus longs to free us from any area of our lives we need freedom in. Whether it be big or seemingly small things, Jesus cares for it all. It could be addictions, fears, confusions, doubts, tormenting thoughts, or crippling comparisons. It could be anything.

Jesus' salvation means freedom for us in every area of our lives.

He wants us to come boldly to him, without any condemnation. God does not condemn us because he sees his son, Christ in us and therefore sees us as holy and righteous.

"Now he has reconciled you by Christ's physical body through death to present you holy in his sight, without blemish and free from accusation" Colossians chapter 1 verse 22.

What an amazing truth to hold on to and pray to really gain a revelation of what this means for us.

I encourage you to ask Jesus to show you if there is anything that he wants you to be free from so we can come boldly before God and live in the freedom Christ died for us to have.