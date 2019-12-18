'We're not done' - Bethel worship leader still praying for a miracle for unconscious daughter

Stephanie Velez
Olive (r) with sibling Elsie(Photo: Instagram/Kalley Heiligenthal)

Bethel worship leader Kalley Heiligenthal has thanked supporters for uniting in prayer for her daughter Olive, who has been unconscious since last week. 

Little Olive, who is 2-years-old, was pronounced dead by doctors after she didn't wake up on Friday. 

Kalley thanked fans for their "radical belief" in praying for Olive to resurrect. 

"All hail, make way for King Jesus! Thank you so much for joining your faith to ours, we feel your strength and radical belief," she said on Instagram.

"Keep declaring life over Olive Alayne with us. 'It is finished' were His last words before bursting back in resurrection life, so we're not done. It is finished, so we're not done.

"This is awakening. Come alive, Olive!" 

Despite the undoubted heartache over her daughter's situation, she has still been leading worship at Bethel. 

She posted the update alongside an energetic worship session with the congregation singing "All Hail King Jesus".

Christians have responded to the call to pray for Olive.  

Bethel worship leader Jenn Johnson shared an image on her Instagram with some powerful words, "The third day is always a good one for resurrection. Come on baby girl wake up!"

Darlene Zschech tweeted: "Dear praying friends... let's go... pray without ceasing for sweet Olive to be filled with the breath of God and rise back to life. We love you @kalleyheili @apheiligenthal ... our @hopeuc family joins this global prayer for resurrection life!! You are held and loved.... xx"

Jesus Culture said: "We believe that God is the God of miracles, and are standing in faith with our friends @kalleyheili and @apheiligenthal that God will do a miracle for their daughter, Olive!"

