'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' review, characters: Critics praise new protagonists Chloe and Nadine

A promotional image for "Unchartered: The Lost Legacy" featuring Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross. Naughty Dog

The action-adventure video game "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" recently received reviews which were mostly favorable. Gaming critics praised the new main characters of the game.

Sony Interactive Entertainment's new game from developers Naughty Dog has received a score of 86 percent from Metacritic. Game critics generally gave positive feedback for the art design and refreshing take with new main characters.

Luke Brown of Arcade Sushi approved of the chemistry between Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross, the main protagonists of the game and voiced by Claudia Black and Laura Bailey, respectively.

He wrote, "We can only hope that this isn't the end of Chloe's and Nadine's stories, as the world of 'Uncharted' is ripe for more exploration, and these two leads are more than up to the task of carrying the torch."

The main "Uncharted" series featured Nathan Drake in the main role but Chloe and Nadine take center stage in "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy." The women were secondary characters from "Unchartered 2: Among Thieves" and "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End," respectively.

In the story, the two adventurers are reluctant partners who don't always see eye to eye. They must, however, put aside their differences and work together in order to obtain Shiva's Tusk, a religious relic with great significance to the Hindu population. The person who stands in their way is Asav (Usman Ally), a murderous and fanatical mercenary who thinks the tusk will unite his people under his royalist bloodline.

Mike Williams of US Gamer stated, "The Lost Legacy isn't any different in that respect, but what it does, it does well. And that's good enough for me. If Chloe and Nadine are the future of the franchise, we're in for a great ride."

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" for PlayStation 4 will be released on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in North America and the following day for all other territories.