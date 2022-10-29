UK 'ignoring' democracy and devolution with abortion in Northern Ireland

The UK government has been accused of "ignoring" the right to life of the unborn and "the principles of democracy and devolution" in Northern Ireland after announcing this week that it will begin commissioning abortion services in the province.

Secretary of Health for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris MP, will use powers granted to his predecessor Brandon Lewis to directly commission abortion in Northern Ireland.

He said the move followed "continued inaction" from the Department of Health for Northern Ireland.

"The UK Government has been clear that it would commission abortion services if the Department of Health did not act," he said in a statement.

"The devolution settlement does not absolve me of my legal obligation to ensure that women and girls can access abortion services in Northern Ireland, as they can in the rest of the UK.

"I will be meeting the Chief Executives of Health and Social Care Trusts in Northern Ireland in the coming weeks to ensure these services can be provided. Ultimately, it remains the responsibility of the Northern Ireland Executive to fund abortion services in Northern Ireland."

Westminster voted to expand abortion in Northern Ireland in 2019, when the Stormont Assembly was suspended.

The new regulations came into effect in March 2020, overturning previous protections for the unborn and introducing abortion for any reason up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, up to 24 weeks on physical and mental health grounds, and up to full term in cases of disability. Since then, over 4,100 babies have been aborted in Northern Ireland.

Director of pro-life group, Precious Life, Bernadette Smyth said, "Chris Heaton-Harris is not only ignoring the right to life of unborn babies here, but also blatantly ignoring the principles of democracy and devolution by using his governmental powers to override the Stormont Assembly."

She added, "The Department of Health is already straining under the current financial pressure, with thousands of people on waiting lists for genuine medical treatment. Yet taxpayer's money will be used for the killing of our unborn babies in Northern Ireland."

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC), which is challenging the regulations in court, said the expansion of abortion by Westminster was a "shocking abuse of power".

Liam Gibson, SPUC's policy and legal officer based in Northern Ireland, said Westminster's attempts to impose a radical abortion agenda on the province raised serious legal questions.

"Mr Heaton-Harris says he will be meeting the chief executives of Health and Social Care Trusts in the coming weeks to ensure London's abortion agenda can be fully implemented," he said.

"If he is serious about paying for a massive increase in abortions from the existing health budget, then cuts to legitimate healthcare services will be unavoidable. This will add insult to injury.

"Imposing abortion on Northern Ireland against the will of the people was a shocking abuse of power. To now divert money from the treatment of the sick in order to kill innocent children is unforgivable.

"Abortion is not healthcare; it is a lethal act of violence directed at an unborn child and violence against children is never acceptable."