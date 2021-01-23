Turning off life support is 'not God's will', says Christian mother battling to save her 5-year-old daughter

A Christian mother fighting the decision of doctors to turn off her daughter's life support says God "would have taken her by now" if He had wanted her to die.

Paula Parfitt, 41, has appealed to the public to raise £100,000 to fund a last ditch appeal to save her daughter Pippa, 5, after the High Court sided with doctors who want to end life-sustaining treatment.

In a boost to her appeal, she has now received financial backing from pro-life group, The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC).

Ms Parfitt said the pledge of support had given Pippa "a second chance".

"I feel so privileged," she said.

"And I'm grateful not just for the financial support but for their prayers for Pippa, their faith and humanity and for trying to save her with prayers and love.

"I know that, as a Christian, I am a great believer in God's law, and that is to preserve life and respect and care for every human life."

Pippa has acute necrotising encephalopathy, a rare type of brain disease that doctors say has left her in a vegetative state.

She has spent the last two years at the Evelina Children's Hospital in London, where she is on life support.

Hospital bosses believe that ending treatment and allowing Pippa to die is in her best interests. They say that she has no awareness and asked Mr Justice Poole to rule on the case.

The judge agreed that ending treatment was lawful but said she should remain on life support for now in order to give time for an appeal.

Ms Parfitt wants to take her daughter home on a portable ventilator to be cared for by her family. She is seeking authorisation from the judge for a home-care trial.

"Pippa has survived the last two years which shows she wants to survive," she added.

"I have a strong Christian faith and I'm keeping my faith in God.

"They have tried to talk me into switching off Pippa's life support. But she's still there and that is not God's will. He would have taken her by now if He had wanted her. She is amazing."

John Deighan, SPUC's deputy chief executive said: "All lives are sacred and we oppose abortion, assisted suicide and euthanasia in all its forms.

"We have been deeply moved by Pippa's plight and Paula's predicament as this courageous mum does everything humanly possible to protect her daughter and give her the best possible care. We could not stand by and do nothing.

"Our supporters have a wonderful track record of giving generously to defend the right of life in such court cases and I am sure they will respond to our call to help finance this crucial legal battle which now looms.

"I would urge everyone to dig deep and provide as much as they can to help fund the legal fight to save Pippa and go to our website and make a donation at https://www.spuc.org.uk/donate and we also ask for your prayers too."