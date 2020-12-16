'Trump will go down in history as one of the great presidents of our nation,' says Franklin Graham

Franklin Graham has said he is "grateful" for Donald Trump's four years in office as Republicans recognize Joe Biden's victory.

The Electoral College confirmed on Monday that Biden won the November 3 election with 306 electoral points, comfortably surpassing the 270 required to secure a victory.

Commenting on the result, Graham, a staunch Trump supporter, said he didn't want to focus on disappointment but instead express his gratitude to the Trump administration.

Graham said he was grateful for Trump's stance on the unborn, the military, and law and order, as well as his nomination of conservative judges to the Supreme Court and federal courts.

He also said Trump had "built the strongest economy in 70 years with the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years before the pandemic."

"I am grateful—grateful to God that for the last four years He gave us a president who protected our religious liberties; grateful for a president who defended the lives of the unborn, standing publicly against abortion and the bloody smear it has made on our nation," Graham said on Facebook.

He added that he was "grateful for a president who stood against 'the swamp' and the corruption in Washington," and said that "President Trump will go down in history as one of the great presidents of our nation, bringing peace and prosperity to millions here in the US and around the world."

Since the Electoral College's confirmation, several senior Republican senators have acknowledged Biden as victor.

Senator John Thune, the Senate's No. 2 Republican, said it was "time to move on."

Biden will take office on January 20.