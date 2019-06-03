Trump lays wreath in honour of fallen soldiers in Westminster Abbey

Donald Trump laid a wreath at the grave of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey on the first day of his state visit to the UK.

The US President was greeted on the steps of the abbey by the Dean, Dr John Hall, before a tour and a brief service as his three-day state visit got underway.

He was accompanied on his visit to the abbey by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

The wreath was laid in honour of the fallen in both World Wars and subsequent conflicts, with prayers led by Dr Hall.

During the tour, the President and First Lady were shown the graves of Isaac Newton and Professor Stephen Hawking, the High Altar and Coronation theatre, Henry VII's Lady Chapel, and the tomb of Mary Queen of Scots.

Before their departure, they were invited to sign the abbey's visitor book.

The last US president to visit the abbey was Barack Obama in 2011. George W Bush also visited the abbey in 2003.

In a full first day, President Trump received a warm welcome to Britain from the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

The ceremonial welcome included a private lunch and a guided tour of the Royal Collection.

It was a serene moment in contrast to the Twitter storm that broke out earlier when Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan a "stone cold loser" before he had even touched down on British soil.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would boycott the state dinner planned for the evening.