'Timeless' season 2 release date, plot news: Production begins; show to pick up on Carol's Rittenhouse affiliation cliffhanger

Promotional photo for "Timeless" on NBC. Facebook/ NBCTimeless

The writers for the time-travel NBC show called "Timeless" have just begun working on new episodes for the second season, and will start filming later in November. The show will pick up after Lucy Preston (Abigail Spencer) found out that her mother Carol Preston (Susanna Thompson) was a ranking member of the Rittenhouse organization.

With the sci-fi drama now in production, the upcoming storyline is expected to address the revelation that Carol was a member of the dreaded Rittenhouse Empire all along, and that her daughter Lucy was being groomed to become a part of the next generation of leaders in the organization.

In last season's finale, Lucy revealed to her mother that she had a daughter named Amy Preston (Bailey Noble). However, because of an altered timeline, Amy was never born. Lucy then told her that she planned to go back in time to get her back.

Lucy was expecting this to shock her mother, but it turned out that she might have had a hand in it, as she was a part of the Rittenhouse leadership. On the other hand, she may have just allowed the altered timeline to happen thus forsaking her other daughter to the depths of time and space. Lucy appeared to be the one in shock after she knew about her mother's truth.

It remains to be seen whether Lucy will go on the side of good, or if she will side with her mother and the nefarious Rittenhouse Empire. After all, she is a part of the Rittenhouse legacy.

"Timeless" got renewed for a second season after it was cancelled just three days prior. This was attributed to the fans when they campaigned and clamored for another run of the sci-fi show.

No release date on has been set but "Timeless" season 2 is expected to return in 2018 on NBC.