Thy Kingdom Come: Offering love to one another

x

The Bishop of Cuba has spoken on the need of offering love to one another and sharing the gospel just as Christ did for us, even in times of hardship.

In a video forming part of the Archbishop of Canterbury's Thy Kingdom Come initiative, aimed at encouraging Christians to pray for nations, Bishop Mario Griselda Delgado del Carpio says: ' We have worked in the ministry for about six years. We have an intense work in the mission, the development of communuties and giving the Gospel especially to the younger generations. We are also in favour of the church being an integral part of the society where we are, and from there to share the Gospel and our mission.'

Bishop Griselda Delgado del Carpio General Synod

She continues: 'At this time that we are living in Cuba, with many challenges, we know that spirituality has grown in Christ Jesus and this makes us strive even more in the task of continuing to carry out this Word of God to the society.'

In a prayer, she says: 'God of grace and peace, for all the good things you give us, we thank you. We also give you our gratitude Lord, because you have given us the opportunity to work on your mission and above all to know that your Son Jesus Christ, offering himself on the cross, teaches us to offer ourselves in service, in love, in hope for others. Lord, allow our hearts to be able to follow that path and to offer us also in that love, as Christ did for each one of us. In His name. Amen.'

In another video forming part of the Thy Kingdm Come series, we see how a group of church members went to Rwanda for a missionary trip . When they arrived they came across a man who had been in jail and had nothing and no one to turn to following his release. However, the beauty of the story lies within what the church in Rwanda said to him when he turned to them, 'Yes, you've done some bad things in your life, but Jesus still loves you.'

Advertisement

The church built him a house and reminded him that even when others may look at him differently, he can always find love here with them in the church, just as Christ loves them.

It is always lovely to have the opportunity to show love to another individual. Let us offer love and hope to others in our communities and show them the true meaning of Christ's love radiating within us.

The Thy Kingdom Come initiative is a global prayer movement, which invites Christians around the world to pray for the evangelisation of the nation during the week before the Day of Pentecost, for more people to come to know Jesus Christ. It concludes on June 4.