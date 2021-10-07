Three Vatican Swiss Guards resign over mandatory Covid-19 vaccine

Michael Gryboski

(Photo: Unsplash/Kévin Langlais

Three members of the Swiss Guard who are charged with protecting the pope have been ordered to leave the Vatican complex after refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine following a requirement issued by Catholic Church officials.

Catholic Church officials who oversee the Vatican issued a decree requiring that all employees and visitors to the small independent country either be vaccinated or show proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

Swiss Guard official Lt. Urs Breitenmoser told The Associated Press that the three guardsmen willingly returned home to Switzerland rather than be vaccinated after being asked to do so "to protect their health and that of the others they come into contact with as part of their service."

"Three members of the Guard have chosen not to adhere to that request, voluntarily leaving the corps," continued Breitenmoser, adding that three other guardsmen were suspended from duty while they awaited being vaccinated.

Last month, Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, head of the Pontifical Commission for the State of Vatican City, signed a decree requiring either vaccination against Covid-19 or proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

Beginning on Oct. 1, entry into Vatican City would only be allowed for those with a "Green Pass," which is a certification document attesting that the person has been vaccinated or has recovered from Covid-19.

An exemption was given to people taking part in liturgical celebrations; however, they must still wear masks and practice social distancing before and during liturgies, and they can only be in the Vatican for the celebrations.

There has been some controversy over the development of the Covid-19 vaccines in some religious circles because it involved using cells from an aborted baby in the research and development process.

Last December, the Catholic Church's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued a statement saying that it was "morally acceptable" for Catholics to take the Covid-19 vaccine, even if it was developed using cells from an aborted baby.

The CDF stated that "the morally licit use of these types of vaccines, in the particular conditions that make it so, does not in itself constitute a legitimation, even indirect, of the practice of abortion, and necessarily assumes the opposition to this practice by those who make use of these vaccines."

"In the absence of other means to stop or even prevent the epidemic, the common good may recommend vaccination, especially to protect the weakest and most exposed," noted the CDF.

In January, both Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI received their first doses of the vaccine, with Francis stating in advance of his first shot that he believed it was "an ethical action, because you are gambling with your health, you are gambling with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others."

Courtesy of The Christian Post

Most Read

  1. mary-onuoha

    Christian nurse sues NHS trust over cross necklace policy

  2. winston-churchill

    Faith and miracles in the two World Wars

  3. university

    University diversity modules and the terrifying drive to make us all 'woke'

  4. brian-houston

    Hillsong's Brian Houston to plead not guilty of concealing dad's abuse

  5. pray

    Has prayer been cancelled?

  6. eric-de-moulins-beaufort

    France: At least 330,000 children abused in Catholic Church in last 70 years - report

  7. house-of-lords

    Assisted suicide 'cannot be made safe' - Labour peer

More News

  1. university

    University diversity modules and the terrifying drive to make us all 'woke'

  2. gender

    With a conversion therapy ban on the table, the threat of jail for Christians is real

  3. bonhoeffer

    Lessons from Dietrich Bonhoeffer in dark times

  4. mary-onuoha

    Christian nurse sues NHS trust over cross necklace policy

  5. winston-churchill

    Faith and miracles in the two World Wars

  6. bonhoeffer

    Lessons from Dietrich Bonhoeffer in dark times