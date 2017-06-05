'The words of Jesus can give us hope': Christian bus campaign tells Londoners to love their enemies

Society
harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

The Quote Jesus bus advert campaign led to more than 6.5 million people seeing the phrases adorned on London buses in the build up to Easter.Quote Jesus

A Christian bus advertising campaign is calling for a different tone in the final days of election campaigning with Bible quotes about loving your enemies and praying for those who persecute you to adorn London buses.

Quote Jesus has won support from senior Tory MP Andrew Selous as it urges politicians to abandon the traditional adversarial approach.

Quote Jesus

Founder and former businessman Howard Conder said: 'Jesus wasn't a politician but he won votes by calling for forgiveness, purity and a love for others.

'Many people in this generation have seemingly lost hope, both in politicians and in themselves, that change is possible, but the words of Jesus can give us hope.'

Quote Jesus

Andrew Selous, MP for South West Bedforshire and a former justice minister, said: 'In a Christian country in which all are welcome, I am pleased we have the freedom to publicise the words of Jesus in this way.'

The campaign will see the sayings of Jesus' emblazoned on 75 buses around the capital. The quotes include, 'Love your enemies', 'He who is without sin cast the first stone' and 'Pray for those who persecute you'.

It comes after an initial campaign by Quote Jesus in the weeks leading up to Easter, led to 6.5 million people in and around London seeing a bus advertising the words of Jesus.

